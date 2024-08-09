Ted Lasso Creator Says They Are Awaiting Jason Sudeikis’ Decision on Season 4: ‘I’m Down For Whatever…’

Ted Lasso's future remains uncertain, but one thing is certain- it's all up to Jason Sudeikis. The beloved Apple TV+ comedy ended its third season nearly a year and a half ago, and while Sudeikis, the show's creator and star, confirmed that it would be the final season, the door hasn't completely shut.

Bill Lawrence, who co-created Ted Lasso with Sudeikis, shed light on the situation in an August 7 interview with Collider, saying that "groupthink sometimes happens," triggering speculation about a fourth season. However, he shared that the continuation of the show is entirely dependent on Sudeikis' decision.

"Whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we're all down with it," Lawrence said. His words reflect the entire team's deep respect and admiration for Sudeikis, whose contribution to the show has been nothing short of transformative.

Lawrence talked about Sudeikis' significant sacrifices to create another season. In addition to his role as the lead actor, Sudeikis is the show's head writer and has a significant impact on shaping the show. This responsibility requires him to uproot his life and relocate to a foreign country with his two young children, whom he shares with ex-partner Olivia Wilde.

"Not only is he the star, he's the head writer, and he's also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children," Lawrence said. This reality decides to begin a new season a big deal.

Advertisement

Lawrence acknowledged that, while fans would be thrilled with the prospect of more Ted Lasso, the ultimate decision will be what is best for Sudeikis. "As a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do.”

Before the third season of Ted Lasso premiered in March 2023, Sudeikis hinted that the show's plot had reached its logical conclusion. In an interview with Deadline, he described season three as "the end of this story we wanted to tell."

He did, however, leave open the possibility of returning to Ted Lasso's world in some form. Sudeikis hinted at the possibility of spin-offs, acknowledging fans' strong desire for more content.

He believes they have laid the groundwork for a wide range of people to witness the continuation of these stories. Sudeikis also thanked the audience for their enthusiasm, saying that it was very thoughtful of them to even consider it because you never know what will happen when you make something. It's wonderful that people want more, even if it means taking a different path.

Advertisement

While nothing has been confirmed, the concept of spin-offs keeps the possibility of more Ted Lasso-inspired stories alive, even if the original show is not renewed for a fourth season.

ALSO READ: Christina Applegate Reveals How Watching Reality Shows Helps Her Cope With Multiple Sclerosis: ‘Very Useful’