Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Set To Star In New Rom-Com Titled Office Romance With THIS Ted Lasso Star; Details

Jennifer Lopez books another romantic comedy as she will be starring alongside Brett Goldstein this time in the Netflix movie titled, Office Romance. As per reports from multiple outlets Goldstein is co-writing the screenplay along with fellow Ted Lasso alum Joe Kelly.

Lopez, 55, did not hesitate to share her excitement about the project she's undertaking as she confirmed her Office Romance role on Instagram. This is the third one for her in collaboration with Netflix, after 2023’s The Mother and 2024’s Atlas. The latter two films were both successes, with The Mother becoming one of the top 10 most-watched films of all time in Netflix’s archives. Atlas didn't fall short of reaching new heights as well. It climbed up to top 10 movies on Netflix in 93 countries.

Though not much of the plot has been revealed, a unique film seems to be in the works as the producers behind Office Romance include Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett from Ryder Picture Company, as well as JLo, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. Ted Lasso's Goldstein and Kelly also wear the hats of producers as per Deadline.

After partaking in the sports drama Unstoppable at the Toronto International Film Festival, Lopez seems to still fancy stretching her artistry in other directions. The film is based on the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles, a one-legged man who overcomes all the odds to become a champion athlete. Lopez's acting career seems unstoppable as she will also portray the titular role in the upcoming film Kiss of the Spider-Woman, as reported by People.

Meanwhile, Primetime Emmy winner Brett Goldstein is known mostly for his work on Ted Lasso, where he seamlessly acted, wrote, and produced. He’s also booked and busy with the Apple TV+ series, Shrinking starring Jason Segel which is expected to come back for its second season in October 2024.

Jennifer Lopez’s rom-com filmography is filled with successful movies including The Wedding Planner (2001), Marry Me (2022), and Shotgun Wedding (2022). In addition, Office Romance will add to the rank of these films with Goldstien bringing in additional richness to the plot.

