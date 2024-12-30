Director Drew Hancock Reveals Why Jack Quaid And Sophie Thatcher Were Irreplaceable For Companion

Director Drew Hancock has revealed why The Boys star Jack Quaid and Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher were the perfect co-leads for his upcoming romance horror, Companion.

In a recent interview, Hancock shared insights into the film’s casting, genre-bending nature, and the essential roles Quaid and Thatcher play in making the film stand out.

The upcoming film, set to release in the US on January 10 and in the UK on January 31, blends multiple genres, with Hancock describing it as a movie that spans six different genres.

While horror is one of the genres, he says it’s not the primary focus. "We're selling this as a horror-ish movie, but it's six different genres," Hancock stated.

“I would actually put horror fourth or fifth down the list." The film follows a couple whose seemingly romantic dinner takes a dark and twisted turn.

The intense trailer shows a growing tension, with blood-spattered scenes, escalating violence, and a chilling voiceover from Thatcher’s character that hints at the film’s emotional complexity.

Quaid’s performance as the male lead has been described as a key to the film’s unsettling atmosphere. Hancock praised Quaid’s talent to bring a sense of contradiction to his character.

“Taking someone with a baby face and giving them moments of aggression and anger, it’s the contradiction that makes it so much scarier,” Hancock said.

Hancock also made it clear that Thatcher was the only actress who could bring the complex emotional journey of her character to life. "I can't imagine anyone else in that role," Hancock stated.

He stated that the role was challenging to cast, with many talented actresses auditioning. However, Thatcher’s portrayal stood out from the beginning. He revealed that five seconds into Sophie's performance, his heart was racing because he was imagining a future without her in this film.

Hancock kept details about the plot tightly under wraps but did mention that the film is ultimately about a guy and a girl breaking up. However, he warned that the film’s unexpected twists make it far from a typical romance.

Hancock stated that when the film was shown to two focus groups, the reactions were completely different. He described it as cotton candy to those who did not know. He went on to say that they were caught off guard.

