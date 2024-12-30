Former American Idol Contestant ‘Eliminated’ By Katy Perry Thrashes Her New Song; ‘Can’t Be The Same Person Who…’

Katy Perry has faced criticism for her latest track, OK, and this time, it's coming from a familiar face. Steven James, a musician and former contestant on American Idol, has shared his strong reaction to the song in a now-viral TikTok video.

James, who was eliminated from the competition five years ago, couldn't help but show his disbelief that the same person who judged him now produced such a song.

In the TikTok video, Steven James grimaces and gives the camera a side-eye as Perry’s song plays. The text overlay on the video reads, "This can’t be the same person who eliminated me on American Idol 5 years ago."

His reaction has gained significant attention, with many TikTok users jumping in with their own comments. One user wrote, "Sounds like a theme song of a PBS kids show," while another added, "Damn, when you put it that way."

James’ video quickly went viral, sparking debates about Perry’s new music and her evolution as an artist. The song OK is part of Perry's deluxe album 1432, released earlier this month, which features four additional tracks from her latest LP, 143.

This year, Katy Perry made a major change in her career by stepping down from her role as a judge on American Idol. In February, Perry announced her decision to leave the show, hinting that she wanted to focus more on her music. She had been a judge on the popular ABC singing competition since 2018, starting in season 16.

Her departure from the show marked the end of a chapter, and Perry has since focused on releasing new music. In September, her album 143 was released. While the album has faced criticism from some music critics, it has still generated buzz for the new material it contains.

Perry's 143 album has not been as well-received as some of her previous releases. The album's lead single, Woman's World, generated significant backlash due to its connection to producer Dr. Luke.

Dr. Luke, who collaborated with Perry on the track, had been involved in a long-standing legal battle with singer Kesha, who accused him of sexual assault. Despite the controversy, Perry defended her collaboration with Dr. Luke during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

