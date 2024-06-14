Disney Unveils New Shows And Renewals: From SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures To Disney Jr.’s Ariel ; Checkout The List

Disney Branded Television Disney Junior has maintained a strong presence at the Annecy Animation Festival, continuing its tradition of unveiling new projects and renewing popular series. This year's presentation highlighted a diverse lineup catering to preschoolers and children, featuring both greenlit shows and previews of upcoming series and specials.

Among the key announcements, Disney revealed new series and specials such as Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Moon Girl’s Lab, a series of shorts focusing on Moon Girl's adventures in science and villainy, featuring original songs by Grammy-winner Raphael Saadiq. These shorts are set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube, with simultaneous availability on Disney+.

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures

Another highlight was SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures, a series of animated shorts produced by Sony Pictures Television – Kids, focusing on the superhero exploits of feline characters in Kittydale. These shorts will premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel, with subsequent availability on Disney+ and Disney Jr. YouTube.

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Big City Greens

Renewals were also celebrated, including the confirmation of a fifth season for Big City Greens, the popular animated series by Chris and Shane Houghton. The announcement coincided with the premiere of Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation, underscoring the series' ongoing success and expansion.

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation came out this month on June 6, 2024.

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol

Additionally, Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol, a new 22-minute holiday-themed special, was introduced. Produced by Disney Television Animation, the special follows elf Wayne through unexpected challenges during a North Pole mission. It is slated for release next year, continuing the beloved franchise's legacy.

Advertisement

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol is set to be released in 2025.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary, received attention with the announcement of its second season. This animated series continues to explore new adventures for young Jedi, with a premiere date set for August 14 on Disney+ and Disney Jr.

Disney Jr.’s Ariel

Premiere announcements included Disney Jr.’s Ariel, a highly anticipated animated series produced in association with Wild Canary. Set to debut on Disney Jr. in the U.S. on June 27, followed by episodes on Disney+, the series promises to enchant audiences with its imaginative storytelling.

Kindergarten: The Musical

Kindergarten: The Musical was also highlighted, featuring a new main title theme song performed by Grammy and Tony-winning actress and singer Eva Noblezada. The series, which follows the adventures of 5-year-old Berti and her schoolmates, is set to premiere on September 3, this year on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

Advertisement

StuGo

StuGo, an animated series by Titmouse, was unveiled, showcasing the misadventures of six overambitious middle schoolers tricked into attending a summer camp run by a mad scientist. The series is scheduled to premiere in the fall on October 17, 2024, on Disney Channel and Disney+.

The Doomies

The Doomies, announced at Annecy in 2022, offered an exclusive first look at the festival, ahead of its Work in Progress session. Co-created by director Andrés Fernandez, head writer Henry Gifford, and art director Rémi Zaarour, the series follows Bobby and Romy as they unwittingly unleash monsters on their coastal town. Produced by leading French indie outfit Xilam in association with Disney+, The Doomies promises an exciting blend of adventure and comedy.

The event celebrated Disney Television Animation's 40th anniversary with a special panel recognizing its contributions to animation over the decades. According to Variety, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, emphasized the studio's commitment to creating visually stunning and impactful content loved by young audiences worldwide.