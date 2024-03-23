Do Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Have 'Trust Issues?' Here's What Sources Claim

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one of the most renowned celebrity couples in the industry. Since they first ignited their romance in 2020, their love story has been both intense and tumultuous, drawing fascination from fans and media alike.

However, recent reports suggest that their relationship may be facing significant challenges, with sources close to the couple shedding light on underlying trust issues.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly struggling with trust issues

According to exclusive insights from PEOPLE , Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship has been described as "bumpy" by a source close to the couple. The source reveals a rollercoaster dynamic, where the couple experiences highs and lows in rapid succession. Despite the intensity of their connection, the new reports suggest that the couple is struggling to keep their relationship running.

The source highlights that while the passion between Fox and Kelly remains palpable even after nearly four years together, it may come at a cost. Describing their relationship as "toxic," the source emphasizes the presence of unresolved trust issues that contribute to instability and conflict.

The source revealed, “That intensity is still there nearly four years into their relationship, but that's not necessarily healthy. There are still a ton of trust issues between them, and it’s very toxic. They can’t stay away from each other and there’s a lot of history there, but they also don’t know how to be in a healthy relationship. They’ll be totally fine, then days later get into a huge blowout fight and not talk for weeks, but then give in and be all lovey-dovey again."

Megan Fox addresses her decision to call off the engagement with Machine Gun Kelly

In a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Megan Fox confirmed speculation that her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly had been called off sometime in 2023. When asked about their relationship status, Fox chose her words carefully, referring to Kelly as her "twin soul" and acknowledging a lasting connection between them. However, she stopped short of providing further details, opting to maintain a sense of mystery surrounding their bond.

"As of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship per se. What I can say [is] that [he's] what I refer to as being my 'twin soul.' There will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain, but all those things you said were accurate things that have occurred,” Fox commented.

While Fox's comments shed some light on the situation, they also underscore the complexities of their relationship. Whether Fox and Kelly are able to overcome their obstacles and forge a lasting bond remains to be seen.

