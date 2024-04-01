A brand-new trailer for Doctor Who season 14 is out! This season is a fresh start for the show, featuring the Fifteenth Doctor (played by Ncuti Gatwa) and his friend Ruby Sunday (played by Millie Gibson). The story picks up after the events of a special episode called The Church on Ruby Road from 2023.

Doctor Who Season 14 plot details

In the Doctor Who's last Christmas special in 2023, Ncuti Gatwa started his adventure as the Doctor, with Millie Gibson joining as his new friend Ruby Sunday. The episode highlighted a mystery about Ruby's birth mother, leaving fans curious. Michelle Greenidge, who plays Ruby's adoptive mother, Carla, hinted that she knows how this mystery will be solved.

Greenidge told Radio Times, "I might know the answer to that!" she added, "What I will say is when the series airs… I don't think the audience is going to be ready. It is incredible. The story arc, the writing... you'll be gripped. I'm so ecstatic with how things have played out."

What's exciting is that Russell T Davies, who brought the show back to life in 2005, is returning as the head honcho for this season. The trailer shows us glimpses of the places the Doctor and Ruby will visit – like old Goes , England in the 1960s, fancy parties from long ago, and chaotic battlefields. Plus, we get a peek at Rose Noble (played by Yasmin Finney) and a mysterious villain.

Advertisement

After that, in The Devils Chord, the Doctor and Ruby time-travel to the 1960s during the height of Beatlemania. They bump into John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison. But there's trouble brewing with the villain causing chaos, including musical battles in the studio!

Doctor Who Season 14: All the upcoming episode list

Episode 1: Space Babies – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Julie Anne Robinson

Episode 2: The Devil's Chord – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Ben Chessell

Episode 3: Boom – written by Steven Moffat, directed by Julie Anne Robinson

Episode 4: 73 Yards – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Dylan Holmes Williams

Episode 5: Dot and Bubble – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Dylan Holmes Williams

Episode 6: Rogue – written by Kate Herron and Briony Redman, directed by Ben Chessell

Episode 7: The Legend of Ruby Sunday – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Jamie Donoughue

Episode 8: Empire of Death – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Jamie Donoughue

The new season kicks off with a double premiere on May 10 (on Disney+) and May 11 (on BBC iPlayer). In the first episode called Space Babies, the Doctor and Ruby encounter a scary creature in a space station. They also meet some talking babies! The episode stars Golda Rosheuval as a possible new friend.

Watch Doctor Who Season 14 Trailer here;

ALSO READ: Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Weekend Box Office: Monster epic tops India charts; Netts strong Rs 38 crores