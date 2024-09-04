Justin Glaze and Susie Evans—who participated in The Bachelorette season 17 and The Bachelor season 26 recently announced that they broke up after announcing their romance less than a year ago.

But in the midst of her breakup with Glaze, Susie Evans is remembering her first public breakup with Clayton Echard. During the most recent Almost Famous podcast episode, she revealed that she continues to carry some "regrets" from her 2022 breakup with Echard.

The 31-year-old television star said, "As much as I feel like I was mostly private about it too, I have regrets about how the last one went. Even the smallest amount that you share with others, such as how they summarize it, interpret it differently, or draw conclusions, can only be seen in a way that you don’t want it to be.”

Evans and Echard met on The Bachelor's 16th season in 2022 but their relationship didn’t survive past that show. However, they got back together and they eventually broke up in 2022.

After splitting with Echard, Evans became friends with Glaze, who later joined season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise and featured as a contestant on season 17 of The Bachelorette.

Although many quickly began to believe that there was more going on between them, the couple didn't make their romance public until January. At the time, Evans said to E! News, "Justin is my boyfriend." "We're dating."

Fans noted earlier this summer that Evans and Glaze stopped providing details about their relationship, after months of revealing it publicly.

However, Glaze announced to Almost Famous on August 28 that the two were no longer together. The former Bachelorette contestant said, "Susie and I are not a couple."

He added, "We are trying our best to, as I mentioned before, kind of protect each other and keep things private till we figure out how this works for us." He said that although the breakup had not been easy, the two are still on great terms and still have a ton of love for each other.

