Brad Pitt 'Not Rooting Against' Angelina Jolie But Struggles To Find Resolution To Finalize Their Never-Ending Divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, famously addressed as Brangelina, separated years ago but continue to face major roadblocks on their way to finalizing their divorce. The former couple perfectly timed their visit to the Venice Film Festival to represent their respective projects and managed not to cross each other on the red carpet.

Jolie attended the festival for the premiere of her biopic Maria, about opera singer Maria Callas. It received a whopping 8-minute standing ovation, leaving the actress in tears. Three days later, Pitt arrived to support his new thriller Wolfs with long-time friend and co-star George Clooney, while Jolie had already jetted off to attend the Telluride Film Festival. The Fight Club actor still had lady luck by his side, girlfriend of two years, Ines de Ramon.

The former couple's separate and well-orchestrated schedules could have been arranged to maintain peace and avoid getting tabloid attention. Despite having filed for divorce eight years ago, there’s still plenty of friction between the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actors due to their contentious legal battle over finances and custody of their kids: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

In 2012, Jolie and Pitt bought a French villa and winery Château Miraval, for approximately $60 million. They launched Miraval wines in 2013 and sold 6,000 bottles of rosé in five hours. Recently, the Bullet Train actor filed a legal notice claiming that Jolie intentionally “sought to inflict harm" by selling her share of the winery after their split. This news resurfaced their bitter divorce battle.

Although the Seven actor never openly discussed his and Eternals actress’s legal battle, he talked about where he’s in life mentally and emotionally. “I don’t know how to not sound cheesy about it, but just the air is fresh and grass is green, and I’ve just kind of become that guy a little bit,” he told GQ.

Now that they both are stepping back into the limelight with their latest projects, a source close to both actors revealed their stand amid the never-ending divorce drama. A source close to Pitt insists that he’s “not rooting against” the Maleficent actress, while the latter’s rep reveals that she’s “incredibly sad” about the situation.

Venice Film Festival artistic director Alberto Barbera confirmed during a press conference that their arrival was “of course” spread out, leaving “no way that they can cross each other.”

Wolfs will be released in theaters on September 12, while Jolie’s Maria will arrive on big screens next year on February 6.