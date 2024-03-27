Will Peter Parker ‘Take A Back Seat’ In Spider-Man 4? Here’s What We Know About The Rumors

It’s hard to believe that almost three years have passed since Tom Holland’s last Spider-Man film had its theatrical release. It’s also reasonable to argue that people are growing impatient. Following the devastating conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are still impatiently awaiting the reunion of Holland’s Peter Parker with his loved ones, even if what they saw last may never be surpassed.

Is Peter Parker present in Spider-Man 4?

According to The Cosmic Circus, Insider Alex Perez made this statement regarding Spider-Man 4 in a Discord Q&A session when asked about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, specifically what Peter will be like going forward. After giving a detailed rundown of Peter’s appearances, Perez responded that the first trilogy was “all about establishing his origin in the MCU” and that this “all leads to the next chapter in his story.”

“The idea now moving forward is to give him a sense of independence,” Perez said. “In his thoughts, Peter Parker has vanished. However, Spider-Man endures. Whether the city likes him or not, all he has left to keep him going is becoming Spider-Man because he has either lost or distanced himself from everyone he has ever loved. And Peter Parker will eventually become less significant and gradually disappear from the world as the Spider-Man character takes over his life. This plot aspect is comparable to Batman, played by Robert Pattinson in The Batman.” This should be taken with a grain of salt, as neither Marvel nor Disney has verified it yet.

Before that, Holland discussed the requirements for him to return to the character of Spider-Man 4 in 2023, saying that he and Marvel Studios were “actively engaging in conversations” about what that may entail and that “finding a way to do justice” to Spider-Man is another matter. Holland added, “I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie and became more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.”

Rewinding to earlier rumors, it was claimed that Daredevil and Ant-Man are the heroes that Marvel and Sony are hoping to see in Spider-Man 4, with the former having a “sizable role” in the script and the latter being a “current idea.” In keeping with this, it was later confirmed that Kingpin would feature in the Wall-Crawler’s most recent motion picture release; however, Vincent D’Onorio, who played Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, has not yet entered into negotiations to play the character again.

Will Tom Holland return as Peter Parker?

A fourth film is probably on the way, as Feige and fellow Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal stated in a December 2021 New York Times interview. “Disney, Sony, Amy, and I are discussing — yes, we’re actively starting to develop where the story heads next,” Feige remarked.

“You see Spider-Man make a momentous decision at the end of the movie we just made, one that you’ve never seen him make before,” Pascal continued. “It’s a giving up. And that provides us with enough material for the upcoming movie. We plan to continue working with Marvel on more films after this one,” she declared. “Work on the next Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland and Marvel is nearing completion. This is how we see it: three films, after which we will move on to the following three. There will be more MCU films after this one.”

“It’s a cooperative procedure,” Tom remarked in the fourth chapter of SpiderMan. “What was discussed in the first several meetings was, ‘Why would we do this again?’ And I believe we’ve figured out why. In terms of the creative, I’m really, really satisfied with where we are at,” Tom said. “However, I’m also a little nervous about it. In all franchises, there is a little stigma attached to the fourth one. We really won the jackpot with our first franchise, and a part of me is eager to go on and hand the reins to the next fortunate child who gets to bring this character to life.”

As he recently revealed during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Holland is eight months into a one-year hiatus from acting. “I’ve been relaxing at home in London, attending Grand Prix events, and playing golf for the past eight months of my year off,” he remarked. Although, it’s unknown if Tom will revisit the Spidey-Verse for his first post-hiatus project. As of right now, there is no release date or additional information for Spider-Man 4.

