'Don't Even Know How He Comes Up with These Things': Niecy Nash-Betts Shares Her Reaction to Reading Grotesquerie Script for First Time

Niecy Nash-Betts who won her first ever Emmy for Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story for playing whistleblower neighbor Glenda Cleveland, is back with a new role in another Ryan Murphy body horror film Grotesquerie. She plays Detective Lois Tryon who teams up with nun-journalist Sister Megan Duval (Micaela Diamond) to uncover the motive behind a series of grisly murders which might be linked to paranormal activities.

Apart from hunting down the serial killer, Tyron also navigates her tumultuous relationship with daughter (Raven Goodwin) all while dealing with her husband (Courtney B. Vance) in long-time hospital care.

It’s clear from the show's title and its recently released trailer, that the series deals with themes of cult practices and other religious paranormal activities. When Nash-Betts first read the script she was disturbed by its dark themes. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she admitted that her “head popped off.”

"Where does this come from, Ryan? Who are you on the inside? What is happening in your mind?" she recalled saying to the director. To which he replied, "I don't know. That's just the way I am, girlfriend." The Reno 911: Miami actor confessed that she was scared after reading the script because It “is a huge undertaking” especially for her who was playing Lois— officer investigating and witnessing the grotesquery.

Advertisement

“Playing Lois was going to stretch me and my instrument. So I said, ‘Let me pick up the mantle. Let me lead the charge. Let's do it,’” she added. When asked what aspect of the role she found intriguing Betts replied that she’s always eager to do roles she’s never done before. “She's very troubled and very tortured, but at the same time, she has a big responsibility” and has to try and stop the homicides from being committed.

There is also “a level of mental fatigue and anguish that she deals with,” the actress added. Overall her character felt dynamic and unique and faced multiple challenges in her life, making it intriguing enough for Nash Betts to pursue.

Grotesquerie will be released on September 25.