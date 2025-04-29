Perfect Job cast lineup: Lee Jae Wook, Go Min Si, Kim Min Ha and more confirmed to lead horror series; know character details

Lee Jae Wook, who is currently gearing up for the release of Dear Hongrang, is set to take on a unique role in the upcoming horror fantasy series Perfect Job (working title). On April 29, Netflix Korea confirmed the casting of other actors playing pivotal characters in the drama by sharing their script reading photos. The interesting plot and character details have also been revealed by the drama production team, as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper on the same day.

Go Min Si, Kim Min Ha, and Lee Hee Joon will join Lee Jae Wook in the upcoming mystery Netflix drama. It is centered around a man named Hyuk Jun (played by Lee Jae Wook) coming across Spyder Human Resource Center, an eccentric workplace where he gets paid 50 times more than the usual hourly wage rate of the nation. He is initially content with the thought of being able to pay off his debt; however, he soon finds out that there is a catch. Upon experiencing strange, scary events, he quickly wants to escape the hellish environment.

The indescribable happenings at Spyder Human Resource Center pique Yeon Joo's (Go Min Si) interest, who tries to get to the bottom of the case to find out the reality behind the situation. During then, she meets and gets close to Hyuk Jun. Yeon Joo is an accident investigator from the Labor Disaster Protection Agency. Hyuk Jun starts behaving in an unfamiliar manner after starting the job there, which worries his sister, Ji Yoon (played by Pachinko's Kim Min Ha).

Ji Yoon is a straightforward and assertive individual who adheres to the philosophy that poverty is more terrifying than ghosts. Despite frequently clashing with her brother, who's struggling with debt and lacks direction, she becomes genuinely concerned when he starts behaving oddly after joining Mr. S's (Lee Hee Joon) company. Mr. S is the enigmatic boss of the Spyder Human Resource Center, who consistently presents Hyuk Jun with tempting job offers shrouded in mystery.

This unique series is the result of a collaboration between creator Han Jun Hee, known for D.P., Weak Hero Class 1 and Coin Locker Girl and director Kim Da Min, known for FAQ.

