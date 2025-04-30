When Rishi Kapoor couldn’t stop gushing over future daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt’s talent: ‘It’s very difficult…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Rishi Kapoor had an illustrious career in Bollywood. He passed away on April 30, 2020. Before his demise, he spent quality time with his family, including Alia Bhatt, who was then Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend. On his 5th death anniversary, let’s revisit the moment when he couldn’t stop gushing over his future daughter-in-law’s talent. He acknowledged that it was challenging for someone so young to carry a film on their shoulders.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times in 2018, Rishi Kapoor was asked about his thoughts on the younger generation of actors with whom he had worked. In response, he shared his admiration for Alia Bhatt, appreciating her for taking on ‘challenging’ roles in films like Highway and Raazi. “It’s very difficult at this tender age to carry a film on their shoulders, and only an actor can do that,” he said.

The veteran actor stated that luck also played a part in actors getting the opportunity to play such characters. He added that Alia had been lucky but also had the talent.

Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor shared the screen in Student of the Year (2012) as well as Kapoor & Sons (2016). SOTY marked the actress’ Bollywood debut, in which she played a student of St. Teresa, while the late star portrayed the Dean.

In Kapoor & Sons, Rishi Kapoor was seen as Amarjeet Kapoor, the grandfather of Sidharth Malhotra’s character, Arjun. Alia essayed the part of Tia, Arjun’s love interest.

Alia Bhatt had shared a heartfelt note after Rishi Kapoor’s passing in 2020. She wrote, “I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that's how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!”

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with the Karz actor’s son, Ranbir Kapoor, in 2022. They had an intimate yet beautiful wedding ceremony on the balcony of their home. Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, later that year.

