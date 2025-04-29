Weak Hero Class 2: Do you need to watch Park Ji Hoon-Choi Hyun Wook starrer season 1 before latest chapter? Find out

Park Ji Hoon’s Weak Hero Class 2 on Netflix is currently a fan favorite. The Weak Hero Class series revolves around school bullying, friendship, bromance, crushing loss, and grief. Park Ji Hoon’s series is trending in Netflix’s Top 10, and it’s easy to see why.

Weak Hero Class 2 made its audience wait for almost 3 years. The first season debuted in 2022, and the second arrived in 2025. It was a long wait, but worth it.

But here's the dilemma for those who haven’t seen Season 2. With the rising hype, do they need to watch Season 1 of Weak Hero Class before diving into Season 2? The answer is: 60 per cent no and 4 per cent yes.

Let’s explain the ratio.

Weak Hero tells the story of Yeon Si Eun, played by Park Ji Hoon, a brilliant student whose personal life is in shambles. When confronted with relentless school bullying, he transforms—not into your typical superhero. But instead, into a student who fights with one simple weapon: a pen.

The show is a blend of genres: a coming-of-age drama, and a psychological thriller. It strikes a balance between emotional realism and explosive action, giving viewers a heart-wrenching yet thrilling ride.

So, can you watch Season 2 without Season 1?

Yes, and here’s why:

Weak Hero Class 2 doesn't depend heavily on Season 1’s storyline.

Apart from the protagonist Yeon Si Eun, all other characters are new.

Park Ji Hoon now attends Eunjang High School and transferred due to his violent history at previous school.

He has a new set of loyal friends: Ryeo Un as Park Hu Min, Choi Min Yeong as Seo Jun Tae, and Lee Min Jae as Ko Hyeon Tak. They are unaware of his past.

There’s a whole new villain to face.

Most importantly, Yeon Si Eun is no longer the emotionally distant boy from Season 1.

Choi Hyun Wook, one of the key characters in season 1, made a cameo in the 2nd installment.

Season 2 stands strong on its own, with new settings, fresh conflicts, and evolved character arcs.

But here’s why you might want to watch Weak Hero Class Season 1 first:

To truly understand Yeon Si Eun—his silence, his pain, his trauma, you have to go back. The audience doesn't have to read the manga based on the same title. Weak Hero Class 1 builds the foundation of his character.

He uses mathematics to strategize his fights.

He makes three seconds of eye contact before striking his enemies.

His friendships? They’re not just loyal—they’re ride-or-die.

Even in the 2nd season, new characters ask why he is in that school when he is a brilliant student.

So, watching Park Ji Hoon and Choi Hyung Wook's Season 1 isn't mandatory. But if you want the full emotional weigh, it's recommended. This series is about more than fights—it's about friendship, trauma, healing, and memories that last a lifetime.

