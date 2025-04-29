GOT7’s Thailand concert: BamBam urges fans to stay patient, Yugyeom apologizes for goof-ups ahead of Rajamangala show

GOT7 is under intense scrutiny just days before their NESTFEST 2025 concert at Thailand’s Rajamangala National Stadium. Frustration has grown due to miscommunication and organizational issues surrounding the event. GOT7 fans grew frustrated after organizers mishandled preparations for the group’s Thailand concert.

On April 28, all five active members—BamBam, Mark Tuan, Jackson Wang, Choi Youngjae, and Park Jinyoung—addressed the situation, sharing their disappointment and asking fans for understanding.

A day later, GOT7 member BamBam posted an emotional message to fans, expressing sadness over the division in their community. “It’s really hard for us to see our family fighting,” he wrote, urging everyone to stay united and not let outside negativity break their bond. He reminded fans of the upcoming concert, encouraging them to embrace each other and enjoy the moment together.

GOT7's another member, Kim Yugyeom, shares, "Our Ahgase, I am always sincerely grateful and sorry," which led fans to defend the group, insisting they had nothing to apologize for. Many comments emphasized that the fault lies with the organizers, not GOT7, and their love for the group remains unchanged.

However, fans were quick to come to the group's defense, emphasizing that the burden of blame should not rest on the members' shoulders.

Support poured in across social media, with fans writing messages like "Don't apologize, it's not your fault," and "We love you no matter what. Let's enjoy the concert together."

Others demanded accountability from the organizers, saying "@411ent should be held accountable for this, not GOT7," while many reassured the group with words like "You have nothing to be sorry for. We're with you always."

GOT7 fans are expressing frustration toward 411 Entertainment over sudden changes to the group's upcoming concert in Thailand. Originally seen as a long-awaited reunion after the canceled 2020 tour. The May 2025 show gained importance, with members Yugyeom and Youngjae set to enlist soon.

The controversy began when organizers introduced a local pre-sale for Thai residents after general ticketing details had already been shared.

This left international fans feeling blindsided and excluded, especially since similar events in other countries hadn't included such restrictions. While some defended the move, many criticized the lack of clear communication and fairness in the process.

