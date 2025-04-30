Nayanthara captures perfect moment of her kids Uyir and Ulag witnessing their ‘First Rainbow’: PICS

Nayanthara recently took to her official social media handle to share a picture-perfect moment featuring her children, Uyir and Ulag. The actress shared the exact instance of her kids witnessing their first rainbow and admiring the natural phenomenon.

Sharing the post on social media, the actress penned, “First RAINBOW. It’s the little things, always!”

Nayanthara made the headlines recently after making her way to Mumbai for the shoot of Toxic, co-starring Yash. The actress was papped as she made her way from the airport along with her kids, protecting them from the media's attention.

The Jawan actress had appeared in her black athleisure look with her twins sporting yellow outfits. For those unaware, the Jawan actress is currently part of the Mumbai schedule of the Geetu Mohandas directorial.

The upcoming movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is slated to release on March 19, 2026. The gangster action period film is being simultaneously made in Kannada and English, marking Yash’s subsequent venture after the KGF franchise.

With the Rocking Star and Nayanthara in lead roles, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Achyuth Kumar, Akshay Oberoi, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Nayanthara’s film front, the actress was last seen in the lead role in Test. The sports thriller flick, directed by S. Sashikanth, featured the story of three individuals whose lives are intertwined within the world of cricket.

Several instances intensify the situation, and three of them go through a tumultuous stage in life that changes their lives forever. Apart from Nayanthara, the film has Siddharth and R Madhavan as co-leads.

The movie was released directly on the OTT platform Netflix but was received with mixed reactions, criticizing the screenplay.

Moving ahead, Nayanthara has films like Dear Students, Mannangatti Since 1960, Mookuthi Amman 2, Mammootty starrer MMMN (tentative title), and more.

