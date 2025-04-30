General Hospital April 29 Episode Recap: Lucas Learns About Sidwell Being Marco’s Father; Details Inside

The new episode of General Hospital brings in high intensity of drama with Lucas learning about Sidwell being Marco’s father. After finding out the big news, Lucas reaches out to meet Marco, and the two have some deep conversation.

While Lucas has his initial doubts about talking to Marco, as his dad was responsible for captivating Lucky, Isaiah, Anna, and Jason, he is also curious to know if Sidwell’s son is equally involved in his father’s business or not. However, Lucas is the one person who should not be judging Marco, considering his father was Julian Jerome.

After a long conversation, the duo show interest in going on a third date with each other. As Marco and Lucas grow closer, Brad learns about the new man in Lucas’ life.

On the other hand, Tracy learns a shocking detail about Sonny and is about to reveal it to Gio. Tracy is not yet aware of Gio being the son of Brook Lynn and Dante. The former tries to get Gio against Sonny, as, according to Tracy, he also sees the good things he does for him.

Elsewhere, with Drew earning the position of Congressman, he turns into a mean and manipulative person. He is using his powers to hurt his enemies while also being the one to have stopped Willow from meeting Michael. Moreover, he creates a scene, which also includes Nina and Portia, who try to bring him down.

Meanwhile, Portia walks in on Curtis and Jordon. With the scene not looking good, Curtis fears that Portia might make a decision horrible enough for both of them. However, Portia makes a wrong assumption and currently is too sensitive to create any chaos because she herself is keeping a secret from her husband, and Curtis hates secrets.

