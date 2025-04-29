BLACKPINK's noticeable absence from YG Ent family photo sparks buzz amid BIGBANG, 2NE1 and WINNER reunion at Daesung’s concert

Fans are thrilled at the unexpected reunion of the YG Entertainment OGs. The former artists of the entertainment agency came together and shared chill moments, following BIGBANG's Daesung's solo concert. On April 28, 2NE1’s CL, Dara and R&B singer Se7en shared adorable pics and videos of the YG family, breaking the internet. Fans gushed over the warmth and happiness that the photos exuded, but a noticeable issue in those was the absence of the YG stars, BLACKPINK.

The YG family reunion took place following DAESUNG 2025 ASIA TOUR: D’s WAVE IN SEOUL concerts, held at Olympic Hall in Seoul on April 26 and 27. Several stars like G-Dragon, Taeyang, CL, Sandara Park (Dara), Kang Seung Yoon, Kim Jin Woo and Se7en were there to support the BIGBANG member. Taeyang and G-Dragon also shared the stage with Daesung to perform the BIGBANG bangers HOME SWEET HOME, BANG BANG BANG and Sober. The trio has lately been seen making appearances at each other's solo ventures and fans can't get enough of it.

As the YG heavyweights came to meet them backstage and shared warm moments of laughter and fun, fans couldn't help but wonder where BLACKPINK was and why Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa were not part of the iconic moment. The reason might be the group members' busy schedule. They are set to make their highly anticipated comeback in June 2025, with a new album, their first in nearly 3 years. Following that, the girls will embark on their 2025 world tour, kicking off in July. As the artists were engulfed in a tight solo schedule until now, they are most likely to be exhausted.

The quartet also has just over a month to plan on and finalize their comeback plans, which might not give them any resting time, let alone appearing for other artists' concerts and other projects. Besides work, there might be other personal reasons for the girl group members to avoid occasions like YG Entertainment reunion. However, no information regarding the same is available.

