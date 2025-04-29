Kim Soo Hyun receives support from 1 million Chinese fanbase as they send 25 LED trucks amid Kim Sae Ron scandal

Kim Soo Hyun, accused of dating a minor Kim Sae Ron, failed to shift public opinion in his favor despite multiple attempts to explain himself. His career appears to be at risk with his upcoming projects like Knock Off getting postponed and numerous brands canceling their contracts. Amid the backlash, the actor finally received a glimmer of hope with his Chinese fans staging a massive support campaign for him, as reported by K-media Sports Donga.

Advertisement

The Chinese fan club KSHBar, which is the largest single-sized overseas one of Kim Soo Hyun, organized the event. They sent 25 LED-equipped trucks with encouraging words for Kim Soo Hyun, to several parts of South Korea. They particularly chose busy areas, beginning with Gangnam Station, to grab the attention of a greater number of netizens. The vehicles arrived in the Queen of Tears' actor's home country on April 25 and will stay there until April 30.

KSHBar sent a letter to Sports Donga on April 27, clarifying the purpose of their campaign as shielding Kim Soo Hyun from the immense hate he has been receiving lately, due to the Kim Sae Ron dating row. The fan club was established in 2019 and currently has 1 million members. Through the letter, they stated that they were presenting the opinion of all the members of the club through the truck cheering.

Following the “serious spreading of false rumors” and “reckless cyberbullying” against Kim Soo Hyun, they collectively decided to come forward to defend the actor. The large LED screens of the trucks repeatedly showcased two phrases— “Truth will prevail” and a statement of Kim Soo Hyun's from his press conference: “I did not do what I did not do.” He said that to explain that he was ready to accept the repercussions of his actions, but would never accept something he has not done.

Advertisement

Gathering the opinions of the million followers of the fanclub, its operators also took legal action against online trolls of Kim Soo Hyun. They appointed lawyer Yang Taeyoung from the law firm Siwoo and filed multiple criminal complaints with the Seongbuk Police Station in Seoul.

Does Kim Soo Hyun deserve the truck cheering? Kim Soo Hyun received massive support from his Chinese fans. Let us know your opinion regarding the same. Yes, he deserves it No, he doesn't Maybe He deserves even more

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun gets sued for 3 billion KRW by two advertisers amid Kim Sae Ron scandal; more brands reportedly to follow suit