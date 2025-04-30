Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Trailer: The Horsemen Are Back With New Tricks Up Their Sleeves; Watch

The third film of the Now You Can See Me franchise is set to hit the screens soon. Lionsgate dropped the first trailer of Now You Can See Me: Now You Don’t, where Jesse Eisenberg returns as the horseman, along with his pals Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman. The horsemen are ready to entertain with new surprises and new tricks up their sleeves.

Apart from the old characters, new faces too will join the clan, including Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt. Moreover, the audience’s beloved villain, Rosamund Pike, has joined the cast of the upcoming sequel.

As for the trailer, which was first aired at the CinemaCon, Eisenberg’s character recruits newcomers into his team, who would use their tricks and steal the heart diamond from the morally corrupt character of Pike. After conducting a successful heist, the horsemen plan to take down the global criminal organization.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film."

The upcoming movie is directed by Ruben Fleischer, and the media reports claim that he would want to return for more sequels.

The Lionsgate Chair, Adam Fogelson, praised the director's work and shared, "Ruben has delivered all of the twists and turns and sleight-of-hand that audiences expect from this franchise while upping the stakes and scale in every way. We can't wait for audiences to discover what he's done with the third film and are thrilled he'll be making even more magic with us."

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is set to release in theaters on November 14.

