Will BLACKPINK attend Met Gala 2025 with Mugler? BLINKs react to rumors ahead of World Tour: ‘Don’t feed my delulu’

BLACKPINK continues to dominate the global spotlight, from headlining Coachella 2025 to turning heads at elite fashion events and stepping into the acting world. Each of the four members—Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa—has been carving her own legacy, and now, the group is gearing up for a monumental reunion. The quartet is set to kick off their 2025 world tour on July 5 at Goyang Stadium.

Advertisement

Adding to the current frenzy, rumors are swirling about BLACKPINK’s possible joint debut at the prestigious Met Gala. The K-pop girl group is rumored to be attending the fashion event with Mugler.

While individual members like Rosé and Jennie have already graced the Met steps, Lisa and Jisoo have yet to attend. If true, this would mark the group's first collective appearance. Speculation hints at the fashion house Mugler dressing the members, though official confirmations remain absent. Fans are torn—some thrilled by the possibility, others skeptical or hoping the spotlight stays on new music instead.

One fan expressed hesitation, saying, “Let Jennie shine solo.” Another added, “Honestly, skip the Met and give us a comeback.” Meanwhile, others can’t hide their excitement: “I’d be floored if this is real!” Another comment, 'Stop feeding my delulu.'

The comeback buzz intensified when YG Entertainment announced the 2025 tour dates back in February. But in an odd twist, promotional materials for the tour vanished from the company’s website, leading fans to wonder whether the long-awaited comeback is fully secured or still floating in uncertainty.

Advertisement

The group's last tour, Born Pink, wrapped up in Seoul in September 2023, after 66 shows and nearly a year of globetrotting. Since then, each member has been making major moves individually.

Jennie and Rosé recently rocked the Coachella stage. Jisoo is preparing to headline a drama titled Boyfriend on Demand, and Lisa's acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3 as the character Mook has already captured major attention.

Whether it's a group appearance at fashion's biggest night, a world tour comeback, or solo ventures making waves, one thing is clear—BLACKPINK never stops trending.

The 2025 Met Gala is set to take place on Monday, May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. For those who can't attend, the public can catch all the glamorous action through a live stream on Vogue's social media platforms and website.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK to release new album ahead of 2025 world tour? Multiple insiders hint at June comeback