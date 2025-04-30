Sebastian Stan Reveals Whether He’s in Touch With Gossip Girl Costar Blake Lively Amid Her It Ends With Us Legal Drama
Sebastian Stan opened up about the dynamic he shares with Gossip Girl costars and revealed which one of them he’s close to. Is the actor still in touch with Blake Lively? Find out!
Sebastian Stan famously has a recurring role in the beloved 2000s show Gossip Girl. The actor played Carter Baizen and shared screen with Blake Lively’s Serena, Leighton Meester’s Blair, and Chace Crawford’s Nate.
The series also starred Penn Badgley as Dan and Ed Westwick as Chuck. Besides having a prominent recurring role in the earlier seasons, Stan also dated Meester for a brief period. The Apprentice also hinted that she was his first love in an interview.
The actor reflected on his Gossip Girl days while chatting with E! News during a press stop for Marvel’s Thunderbolts. When the outlet asked which of his former costars he’s still in touch with, Stan name-dropped a few of them.
“I talk to Chace a lot. I knew him before Gossip Girl, so we stayed close,” he said. He also recalled meeting the You actor for his podcast, but it’s only Crawford with whom he’s been more in touch.
The list was short, sweet, and didn’t include many of his other costars. It seems like Lively and Stan are no longer in good terms, neither are he and Meester. Lively has been creating headlines over her nasty legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.
However, has been trying to be nonchalant and make appearances at public events alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds. She recently created a lot of buzz for wearing a Cinderella-blue gown at the premiere of her upcoming film, Another Simple Favor.
But fans found a way to criticize her look after pointing at the foundation marks on the side of her corset. This led to the Simple Favor actress being brutally trolled by the netizens. The internet seemed to have sided against her while supporting Baldoni.
The much-awaited trial is set to commence on March 9, 2026.