Excited for Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde’s Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai? Here’s BTS pics from Scotland ft Chunky Panday, David Dhawan’s reunion and more

Varun Dhawan is set to reunite with his father, David Dhawan, for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The team is currently shooting for the film in Scotland, and the excitement for the film is bound to increase as Chunky Panday recently shared BTS pictures with the team of the film.

On April 29, Chunky Panday took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with the team members of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. In a multi-picture slide, he can be seen delightfully posing with director David Dhawan and producer Ramesh Taurani. In addition to this, the behind-the-scene pictures also showed him posing for a happy picture with veteran actor Rakesh Bedi.

One of the images featured the entire team, including Varun Dhawan, his brother Rohit Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Jimmy Shergill, David Dhawan, and Chunky Panday, enjoying food at a café and posing for a happy picture.

Getting nostalgic about his reunion, David captioned the post, expressing, "Reunited with the Grandmaster #daviddhawan #aankhen . @tipsfilmsofficial #moviemagic #blockbuster." He also added the Bade Kaam Ka Bander song in the background from the movie Aankhen.

Minutes later, fans also reacted to the post with multiple red heart emojis in the comments section. A user wrote, "Rakesh bedi, David dhawan, @chunkypanday magic is gonna happen" and another user stated, "My favourite star's" while one fan wished, "All the besttt. Superb excited," "Thank you so much sir for sharing these cute pics" read another comment.

Notably, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the Scotland schedule of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will begin on April 22 and last for a month. A source close to the development had shared that two important songs, a chase sequence, and some comic moments will be shot during this period.



It has also been revealed that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Varun Dhawan in the “comedy” avatar again, and sources confirmed that the actor will also be seen flaunting his dance moves on some of the desi songs from David Dhawan’s cinema.

Varun also has Border 2 and No Entry 2 in the pipeline, for which he will be subsequently after the comedy caper.

