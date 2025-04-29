Anupamaa SHOCKING twist PROMO: Did Anupama disappear from everyone's lives? Fans REACT

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, Shivam Khajuria and more in lead roles, is set to leave audiences in shock with its upcoming twist. As per the newly released promo, Rupali Ganguly's character Anupama's life will turn upside down as a new storyline is going to be introduced. It can be seen that Anupama goes missing from Shah's house, and everyone is searching for her. Fans have expressed their mixed reaction to this upcoming twist.

Star Plus recently uploaded a new promo for Anupamaa on its official social media account. In this promo, we hear the voices of Baa, Maahi, and Raahi as a shot of the Shah's house is displayed. They are searching for Anupama, who is missing. The scene reveals that missing posters of Anupama have been shared. We catch a glimpse of Anupama, who appears numb, as she travels in a car.

Where is Anupama headed? Has she lost her memory? Is she going to find someone? Will she never return to the Shah family? These questions will only be answered when this twist unfolds in the show.

Watch a glimpse of Anupamaa's upcoming twist here-

The caption of this promo read, "Anupama ki na koi khabar hai aur na hi uska pata! Unke naye safar ki kahaani janne ke liye, dekhte rahiye #Anupama, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par."

After this promo was shared, fans had a mixed reaction to this upcoming twist in the show. While some are excited and looking forward to this storyline, others are expecting Anuj's reentry in Anupama.

One fan wrote, "Best decision ever she have ever taken," another fan commented, "What a promo ... Achha hua Anupama sab ko chhor ke kahi chali gai ... ye hui na baat Anupama.... proud of u Anupama." However, some demanded Anuj's comeback in Anupama's life. A user commented, "NOW WE WANT ANUJ IN HER LIFE," another fan commented, "I hope Anuj se mil jaye anu," and so on the comments continued.

This new twist will be seen soon in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa. The show airs every day at 10 PM.

