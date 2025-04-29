Shining: GOT7's Park Jinyoung joins Kim Min Ju in train driver role previously rejected by Chae Jong Hyeop and Rowoon

Park Jinyoung, member of GOT7, is set to take on the male lead in the highly anticipated JTBC drama Shining, according to Sports Chosun. The story centers around two people guiding each other through pain and loneliness. On April 29, 2025, Sports Chosun confirmed that Park Jinyoung would star as the male lead.

In Shining, Park Jinyoung will portray Yeon Tae Oh, a train driver whose life is shattered after a tragic accident claims his parents when he’s just 19.

His younger brother is also severely injured in the crash, leaving Yeon Tae Oh to carry the heavy burden of loss and guilt. The role of the train driver was initially given to Chae Jong Hyeop and Rowoon, but both stepped down from the project.

The drama follows Yeon Tae Oh's emotional journey as he reconnects with Mo Eun Ah, whom he broke up with in his 20s. After 10 years, their paths cross again when Yeon Tae Oh is 30. The melodrama is expected to bring unresolved feelings and the chance for healing.

Shining is penned by Lee Sook Yeon, known for crafting emotional and thought-provoking stories like On the Way to the Airport and Half of Half. Kim Yoon Jin helmed the drama, whose previous works include That Year, Us, and Say You Love Me.

Kim Min Ju has already been confirmed as the female lead, while Chae Jong Hyeop and Rowoon were initially considered for roles but chose to step away from the project.

With Shining, Park Jin Young steps into another deeply emotional character, delving into themes of love, and loss; solidifying his reputation as a committed and evolving actor.

Park Jinyoung began his mandatory military service on May 8, 2023, serving as an active-duty soldier. He completed his service and was officially discharged on November 7, 2024.

Since returning from his military service, Park Jin Young has dedicated himself to expanding his acting career. He has embraced a variety of roles that showcase his range and depth.

He gained attention with his role in Witch, a Channel A drama, before enlisting. Currently, he’s filming Unknown Seoul alongside Park Bo Young.

