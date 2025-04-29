Tiger Shroff admits Baaghi 'changed his life' as film clocks 9 years, asks fans to 'wait' for Part 4; 'Wait till you see...'

Tiger Shroff, on April 29, 2025, took a walk down memory lane as he marked the 9th anniversary of Baaghi. The film kickstarted one of Bollywood’s most adrenaline-fueled action franchises. Sharing a high-octane action sequence from the original movie on Instagram, Tiger wrote, “9 years of a franchise that changed my life. Thank you to the audience and my tigerians for all their love.”

But it wasn’t just a trip down memory lane. The action star stirred excitement among fans by hinting at ‘what lies ahead’. Ending his post, he wrote, “Wait till you see what’s coming #4”. Tiger sparked renewed buzz around the much-awaited Baaghi 4. The cryptic tease has left fans counting down the days to the film’s release, officially slated for September 5, 2025.

Adding to the anticipation is the explosive entry of Sanjay Dutt into the franchise. Last year, his first look from Baaghi 4 was unveiled. In the first look poster, he was shown soaked in blood and carrying a lifeless female body. The visual hinted at the emotional weight and intensity of his role. The tagline, “Every Aashiq is a Villain,” added to the intrigue, suggesting Dutt’s character is fueled by tragedy and revenge.

Recently, Pinkvilla got its hands on an exclusive BTS footage from the sets of the film. The clip shows Sanjay Dutt in full action mode, interacting with the crew and preparing for his scenes. Dressed in a rugged attire, he appeared completely immersed in his character, radiating the kind of screen presence that has defined his decades-long career.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff’s look in the upcoming movie has also grabbed eyeballs. The official poster features him sitting on a toilet seat with an axe in one hand and a bottle of alcohol in the other. It is to be noted that it’s a stark contrast from the earlier roles he has played. The caption read, “This time, he is not the same,” while the makers added, “A darker spirit, a bloodier mission.” Clearly, this installment promises a grittier and more intense narrative than the old parts.

Directed by A Harsha and presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 brings together high-stakes action, raw emotion, and a power-packed face-off between Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. We are excited!

