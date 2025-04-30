Peaky Blinders Set to Return for ‘New Series’ With Shoot Beginning This Summer: Report

Peaky Blinders is returning to the small screens with a new series. The show is allegedly set to begin filming this summer and will see a major time jump in the storyline. The last bunch of episodes ended in the 1930s and marked the rise of Teddy Boy Gangs.

However, the new Peaky Blinders series will have the timeline of the 1950s, which is post-World War II. According to the close source who conversed with The Sun, it was revealed that the sixth series was supposed to be the last of the lot, but the showrunner, Steven Knight, wanted to add more to the story.

Advertisement

The source continued to share with the media portal that Knight “has been hinting for a while that he wanted to do more. Now the BBC has officially green-lit the project, and pre-production is underway, which will thrill fans.”

The team of the show is looking to start shooting the episodes in September, with the broadcast beginning in the next year on BBC One. The series will also be available on Netflix for fans outside the U.K.

While the cast of the show has not been announced yet, Cillian Murphy is rumored to return as his popular character, Tommy Shelby. The reports suggest that his character will be placed in a more mature position for the upcoming bunch of episodes and might also be mentoring the younger generation of gangsters.

Meanwhile, the original series ran on digital screens from 2013 to 2022, and it saw the rise of the Shelby family after the events of World War I.

Advertisement

Additionally, Murphy will also step into the shoes of his character, Tommy Shelby, in the upcoming movie, The Immortal Man. The timeline of the film is very close to the Second World War, and hence the character will face new enemies, the Nazis.

Further details on the new series and the movie will be rolled out by the makers soon.

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy Reveals Why Creating Peaky Blinders Movie’s Story Took A Long Time After ‘Clever Ending’ Of The Series