'It's my fault': BTS' Jin reveals WHY he picked smaller venues for solo tour as fans rush to buy tickets and if there'll be an encore concert

BTS’ Jin is officially taking the stage solo and not just for a one-night show, but for his first-ever global concert tour. Say hello to RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, the worldwide journey that’s got fans in a frenzy before it's even begun.

BTS' Jin’s got his hands full. On April 29, 2025, just days after fans got wind of the ECHO concert in Goyang stadium (which is the first stop of the solo tour), the BTS vocalist took a moment to interact with fans on Weverse.

A fan shared a screenshot showing over 53,679 people in the queue for tickets, captioning it with: “Should I give up?” One fan wrote, ‘Seokjin-ah, next time try to have it at a bigger place’.

BTS’ Jin wasted no time replying: “It’s my fault for not planning it. Truthfully, it was booked on a whim/suddenly so no concert locations were left. These got barely booked.”

He added, playfully but genuinely: “I didn’t know Seokjini was this popular.” He also shared that there is no encore, "There isn't an encore, I'm sorry." Another fan posted they were stuck at 20,429 in the queue—and again, Jin owned up to it, saying: “It’s my fault, I didn’t have any plans.”

He also revealed that there will not be any encore concerts ahead of the show.

Not every day do you see an artist jumping in to talk logistics and fan frustrations, but BTS' Jin did it with honesty and humour—because that’s just how he rolls.

So what’s the big picture? The tour is set to hit nine cities, with two shows in each. It all kicks off in South Korea, right in Goyang’s Auxiliary Stadium, on June 28 and 29. That buzz? Yeah, it doubled down because this reveal came just two days after Jin’s ECHO album release date was announced. Perfect timing? Feels like it.

BTS' Jin’s taking his energy global—kicking off in Japan, where he’ll hit the stage in Chiba on July 5 and 6, followed by Osaka on July 12 and 13, 2025.

Then it’s over to North America, where fans in Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark will get to experience the magic live throughout the rest of July. After that, he’s jetting to Europe, wrapping things up with shows in London on August 5 and 6, and Amsterdam on August 9 and 10, 2025.

Even with all the ticket madness, Jin’s been right there in the mix—dropping replies, owning the missteps, and making sure his fans know they matter.

And seriously, if this is the energy one BTS member is bringing solo... just picture the scene when all seven link up again in 2025, gearing up for that epic 2026 reunion tour. ARMY, you’re gonna want to hold on tight—this is only the beginning.

