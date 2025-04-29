Why did Park Ji Hoon cry after filming last scene of Weak Hero Class 2? Actor says, 'Realized this was...'

Park Ji Hoo's Weak Hero Class 2 has been enjoying worldwide success since its release on April 25. It has been ranking among top 5 most-watched Netflix shows in various countries like India, UK, Thailand, Philippines, and more. The show's popularity can be attributed to the cast's stellar acting. In a recent interview with The Korea Times on April 28, Park Ji Hoon revealed that he cried after filming the last scene, showing how deeply invested he was in the story.

In Weak Hero Class 2, Park Ji Hoon reprised his role as Yeon Si Eun. Throughout the show, his character experienced significant growth and changes while navigating rage against bullies and heartwarming friendships. One of the most memorable parts of the second season of the show was Yeon Si Eun's reunion with his closest friend Ahn Su Ho (Choi Hyun Wook), after he woke up from a coma. It finally happened in the last scene, where the two of them express hundreds of emotions through their teary gaze at one another.

Not just fans, even Park Ji Hoon was emotionally shaken by the scene. During his interview with The Korea Times at central Seoul on Monday, he said, "The emotions lingered long after the final shoot. Watching Si Eun’s last smile, I thought this is what we’ve all been running toward." The actor described the scene in the best way possible, by stating, "Not just the actors, but the director, crew and production team all seemed to share a single goal: to see this side of Si Eun."

Remembering his feelings during the scene's shoot, Park Ji Hoon mentioned, "Memories from (seasons) 1 and 2 and moments on set, flashed before my eyes. I was so overwhelmed that I cried." This emotional response highlighted the depth of his connection to the character, with Yeon Si Eun's essence persisting within him even after the filming wrapped up.

Even though the scene was just a few minutes long, it felt like a satisfying culmination of a long war that Yeon Si Eun was fighting within himself. Thus, the scene has become one of the fan favorite moments of Weak Hero Class 2.

