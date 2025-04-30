S*x and The City Fame Kim Cattrall Reflects on Being ‘Decimated, Betrayed’ but Still Finding Peace

Kim Cattrall has donated most of the clothes she wore for the S*x and The City series as Samantha Jones. The reason? Well, she doesn't think it matches her personal style, and she likes to keep a professional line between her and her wildly famous character, Samantha.

After realising early on that people often questioned her for not embracing more of Samantha Jones off-screen, she decided to draw a clear line between her personal and professional life.

"I never really kept a lot of what Samantha wore, because it just wasn't me. I discovered early on that people got slightly confused or miffed, questioning why I didn't embrace more of Samantha," she told Grazia. "There is a very clear line for me in my professional life."

The actress revealed that she gave away some of her outfits to charities. She has no regrets doing so because it helped her raise money for good causes.

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about the kind of projects she's interested in doing in the future. If it's a story about a woman her age, she will say "yes" to the project because it will resonate with other women with similar questions or fears.

She then went on to say that nobody has a map, and everybody's life is so incredibly different. "I've been celebrated, I've been decimated, I've been befriended, I've been betrayed. Along the way, you try to find peace within," the actress said while reflecting on her journey in the showbiz.

Cattrall also spoke about the intense aesthetic pressure women in showbiz face. She slammed people for expecting women to look 20-30 years younger than their age, calling it impossible even with all the cosmetic procedures.

Calling the expectations "unrealistic", she said that she wants to look and feel good but on her terms and "it's no one else's business."

