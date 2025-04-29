Jaat Box Office Collection Day 20: Sunny Deol's comeback film collects Rs 75 lakh; gains no movie offer benefit

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 20: Jaat has been an average performer at the box office. Packed with high-octane action sequences and gripping narrative, the film received mixed to positive word of mouth. It features an ensemble star cast led by Sunny Deol along with Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others. Jaat has earned Rs 75 lakh again.

Advertisement

Released on April 10, 2025, Jaat started its journey with a net collection of Rs 59.60 crore in its extended opening week. In the second week, Sunny Deol-starrer earned Rs 17.85 crore. The action drama fetched Rs 1.10 crore, Rs 1.65 crore and Rs 2.05 crore on Day 16, Day 17, and Day 18 respectively.

After recording Rs 75 lakh yesterday, it earned same business on the 20th day, i.e. third Tuesday at the box office. The cume collection of Jaat now stands at Rs 83.75 crore at the Indian box office.

Week/Days India Net Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 59.60 crore Week 2 Rs 17.85 crore Day 16 Rs 1.10 crore Day 17 Rs 1.65 crore Day 18 Rs 2.05 crore Day 19 Rs 75 lakh Day 20 Rs 75 lakh Total Rs 83.75 crore

As per estimates, Jaat will finish its theatrical run within the range of Rs 85 crore and Rs 90 crore. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the actioner will go slower amid the box office entry of Raid 2 and The Bhootnii. Both films are scheduled to be released on May 1, 2025.

Jaat will close its curtains in a few days while bidding goodbye to its competitors, Kesari 2, Ground Zero, and Andaz Apna Apna's re-release. Going by its decent box-office run, it seems that Sunny Deol's latest movie will be a successful venture.

Advertisement

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 20: Sunny Deol's actioner to remain flat on 3rd Tuesday; all set for its farewell