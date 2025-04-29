Kesari Veer Trailer Launch: Sooraj Pancholi gets emotional as Suniel Shetty offers him support, latter says 'it's like Ahan on screen...'

The trailer launch of Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath turned into an emotional moment on April 29 in Mumbai, when actor Sooraj Pancholi broke down in tears while addressing the media. The historical action drama, which marks Sooraj's comeback, witnessed a heartfelt moment as co-star Suniel Shetty stepped forward to comfort him. The veteran actor placed a reassuring hand on Sooraj's shoulder, offering him silent support as the audience and media applauded.

Advertisement

Later during the event, Suniel Shetty spoke about Sooraj’s journey with genuine emotion. He said, "This kid has put in a lot of hard work. He has gone through a lot in life. Everybody gets another opportunity. Trust me, this is the opportunity that the Almighty has given, that Mahadev has given. He’s unbelievably good. For me, it’s like my son Ahan on screen every time I see Sooraj. That’s the kind of effort he has put in. That’s why I pray for him and hope the film works and creates the magic we all believe it should.”

Watch here:

Following the event, Sooraj Pancholi took to social media to express his deep gratitude towards Suniel Shetty. Sharing a clip of the emotional moment, he wrote: “This video needs no explanation. ‘A mentor is not someone who walks ahead of you to show you how they did it. A mentor walks alongside you to show you what you can do.’ @suniel.shetty sir thank you for always being there. Thank you for your unconditional love and support! Love you sir. Blessed to have worked with you! #KesariVeer”

Advertisement

Directed by Prince Dhiman, Kesari Veer features Sooraj Pancholi as Hamirji Gohil, a Rajput warrior who fought against the Tughlaq Empire to protect the sacred Somnath Temple during the 14th century. The film also stars Suniel Shetty as warrior Vegda Ji, Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist Zafar Khan, and marks the acting debut of Akanksha Sharma as Rajal, a courageous female warrior.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the intense action, dramatic war sequences, and emotional storytelling that drives the film. With grand visuals, historical depth, and powerful performances, Kesari Veer promises to be a tribute to the unsung heroes who fought for faith and freedom.

The film is set to release in cinemas on May 16, 2025.

ALSO READ: Kesari Veer Box Office: What to expect from Sooraj Pancholi’s period biopic on the opening day