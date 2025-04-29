INSIDE mom-to-be Kiara Advani’s babymoon with hubby Sidharth Malhotra ft. pizza, macaroons, and loads of pregnancy glow; PICS
Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures from her babymoon with husband Sidharth Malhotra. Check it out.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are currently enjoying the most blissful phase of their life. The couple is gearing up to embrace parenthood soon. While the couple’s latest appearances often stir the internet, the latest social media post of the War 2 actress has turned out to be the icing on the cake. It features the mom-to-be's babymoon pictures with her husband.
On April 29, Kiara Advani posted a series of pictures from her babymoon with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The actress didn’t caption the post, and of course, the special post spoke volumes as it captured moments of joy.
Flaunting her pregnancy glow, Kiara was seen enjoying her food in an open café, followed by a snap of a vase with beautiful flowers. A document was also kept inside, but the actress hid the details with white heart emojis.
The post continued with a cute image of a Koala baby on a tree, pizza, macaroons, and fruit cream. In one of the images, the mom-to-be clicked a no-makeup selfie sitting beside the beach in her bathrobe. Another snap that had fans' hearts melting featured the doting husband capturing an endearing sun-kissed selfie with his pregnant wife.
Take a look
Soon after the post was shared, Karan Johar reacted and called them "Gorgeous couple" with multiple red-heart emojis. In addition to this, several fans dropped heart-melting comments as they gushed over the soon-to-be parents.
An elated fan wrote, "I can’t believe you’re gonna be a mum". Another fan exclaimed, "finally you posted yayayyy", and a third user exclaimed, "Can't wait for Baby Malhotra." Furthermore, a fan called them "Adorable Mom& Dad to be", and another called the War 2 actress "natural beauty."
On the professional front, Kiara will be next seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Aditya Chopra’s YRF Films, it is set to release later this year on August 14, 2025.
Meanwhile, Sidharth will return to the rom-com genre with Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Backed by Maddock Films, it is set to hit the theaters on July 25, 2025.
