Beyoncé’s Concert Turns into Battle Ground as Fans Throw Punches and Kicks at SoFi Stadium

Beyoncé's first Cowboy Carter concert turned into a battleground as fans got into a physical fight at the VIP lounge after the concert. In the clip, women are shoving and even kicking each other.

In the clip captured by TMZ, the fight starts with two women arguing, prompting another to intervene. But the brawl escalates after one of them knocks off the other's cowboy hat from her head. However, one of her friends takes her aside to simmer down the matter.

But instead of calming down, she pounced on another woman, shoving her to the floor. The pushing and shoving went on for a while. The fight didn't seem to end before the clip was cut off. There's no information on the reason behind the argument.

The pop star performed in Los Angeles, California, as part of her Cowboy Carter tour. She's been creating quite a buzz with her performances. But the Grammy winner's oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, who joined her mother's dance crew on stage, became one of the biggest highlights.

The highly anticipated tour will follow her eighth album, Cowboy Carter, which was released last year. The album has country music with a blend of Black roots, a combination that broadened and strengthened the singer's musical niche.

Moreover, this tour marked Beyoncé's first gig after the blockbuster Renaissance World tour. It was announced to be a 32-city tour across the US and Europe. However, multiple sources have shared clips of her concerts, highlighting thousands of empty seats in the arena.

Reports indicated that over 3,000 seats were still available at SoFi in the days leading up to the show. Many remained unfilled even after the concert kicked off. This sparked concerns over the tour's future, but Queen B doesn't intend to stop.

In her recent show, she even brought her younger daughter, Rumi, onstage for a quick cameo, leaving the fans in awe.