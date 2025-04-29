Grey's Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo Reveals She Has No Say in Choices Meredith Makes: 'Was Deeply Against...'

Ellen Pompeo's portrayal of Meredith Grey in the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy became one for the books. The character was introduced as a wide-eyed, curious intern wanting to follow in her Alzheimer's-afflicted mother's footsteps.

However, as the show progressed, she became one of the most renowned surgeons and clinical researchers. Meredith also tackled the hardships of a medical practitioner times four on her journey to become the star surgeon.

However, she didn't always have a say in her character's choices. Over the years, her interest in playing Meredith waned, but she always rooted for the quality of storytelling. At one point, she realized that the show had shifted from character-driven drama to plot-driven procedural.

The actress revealed that there was a Meredith-centric storyline that she didn't like but had to film as the writers insisted on it. "I was deeply against a choice that Meredith was making," she told Variety.

In the story, Meredith learns that a doctor (played by Lena Waithe) lied about her wife's Alzheimer's diagnosis so she could remain eligible for a liver transplant. Pompeo felt that her character didn't react to the situation the way she had anticipated.

"The Meredith Grey that I've created would have always been like, 'I'm pissed that you lied, [but] let's figure out how to game the system together to get you this f*cking liver," she told the outlet. Instead, the character snitched and told the authorities the truth.

Meredith was someone who subverted the system, conducted free surgeries, and did everything to help people. So, this choice didn't make sense to the actress.

Since Pompeo is cemented as one of the beloved TV series figures, she'll be bestowed with one of the biggest honors. The actress will finally receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 29.

Although it's a great honor, the Daredevil actress dreads being the center of attention. "I find it a little bit embarrassing, but at the same time, I know it's a huge honor, so I'm grateful," she told the outlet.