Christie Brinkley Recalls Discovering Ex-Husband’s Affair; Calls It Her 'Most Tortured Relationship'

Christie Brinkley recalled her most torturous relationship — with her fourth husband, architect Peter Cook. The 71-year-old supermodel recently released her new memoir, Uptown Girl, where she revealed troubling details about her ex-husband.

Brinkley recounted being approached by an anonymous man while delivering a graduation speech at a local high school in the Hamptons. The man gently asked her about Cook’s business, and what he said next left Brinkley stunned.

Advertisement

“I need to tell you that arrogant husband of yours has been having an affair with my teenage daughter,” the man alleged. Brinkley recalled being frozen in shock. In that moment, she suddenly realized she had become the cliché of a middle-aged woman whose husband was having an affair with a much younger girl.

Brinkley found strength in her female friends. When one of them suggested she search the family computer for more information, she decided to investigate. What she uncovered was a “labyrinth” of files containing incriminating photos and pornographic accounts.

She wrote in her memoir that “printouts of girls in X-rated poses began piling up on the floor faster than trash.” The couple went through a messy divorce, which concluded after a six-year legal battle. “It was the most tortured relationship I’ve ever had,” she added.

On the positive side, Brinkley received numerous letters from women who thanked her for being vocal about her marital struggles and for sharing her story with the world. She realized she wasn’t alone in her experience.

Advertisement

Today, she reflects on her traumatic marriage with gratitude, acknowledging that the experience taught her many valuable lessons. “There were many times when I wondered if I would ever recover,” she wrote. But whenever she had doubts, she would look inward and count her blessings.