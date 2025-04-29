Another Simple Favor: Where to Watch, Cast, Trailer and All About Blake Lively’s Film

Another Simple Favor, a sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favor, is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on May 1 (Thursday). The film stars Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, and Ian Ho, all reprising their roles from the first film.

New additions to the cast include Michele Morrone, Elena Sofia Ricci, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, and Allison Janney. The film premiered last month at the South by Southwest Festival and is finally coming to the OTT platform.

Advertisement

In the film, Lively plays the role of Emily Nelson. Kendrick will be seen as Stephanie Smothers, Golding as Sean Townsend, Rannells as Darren, Salahuddin as Detective Summerville, and Morrone as Dante Versano, Emily's fiancée.

According to the synopsis, the film's plot revolves around a murder that transpires at Emily's massive wedding to an Italian businessman on the island of Capri, Italy. The film touts to be a mix of mystery and intrigue with a dash of well-timed comedy.

Per the trailer, the film begins five years after the events of A Simple Favor. Emily is out of prison and runs into Stephanie during her book tour. Emily asks Stephanie to be her maid of honour, but she has no choice but to say yes. As they head to Italy, their complicated friendship comes to the fore as a murder takes place at the wedding.

Helmed by Paul Feig, the black comedy mystery film has been written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below!

What happens in A Simple Favor?

A self-conscious vlogger, Stephanie, befriends the intimidatingly powerful Emily at her son's school. One day, when Emily goes missing, Stephanie makes it her mission to find out what happened to her.

Meanwhile, Emily jets off to Michigan to see her long-lost twin, Hope. They last saw each other after burning down a wing of their childhood home in order to kill their abusive father, Bruce.

When Emily arrives, Hope asks her for a million dollars. If she doesn't pay her sister the amount, she threatens to tell the police what happened to their father. To keep herself safe, Emily drowns Hope in the nearby lake, then puts her own wedding ring on her sister's finger to make it seem like it's Emily who died.

Emily devises this plan to cash in on her USD 4 million life insurance policy. Eventually, Stephanie and Emily's husband, Sean (Golding), find out about Emily's plans, and they join hands with the police to get Emily's confession. In the end, we see Emily being arrested by the police.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Weapons Trailer: Julia Garner and Josh Brolin’s Next Horror Film Is Sure to Give You Chills