Ananya Panday styles Rs 4,47,000 Chanel bag with party ready, all-jazzy slip dress

If there’s one celebrity who can pull off both traditional and party looks with perfection, it would undoubtedly be Ananya Panday. Currently enjoying her time in Italy, the actress has already put us in the mood for a vacation. Her recent look in a mini dress proves that she’s stylishly having the time of her life, and we’re here for it! She was slaying in Chanel from head to toe. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble, we’re sure you're going to love it. So, let’s dive in!

This morning (April 29), Ananya Panday took to her social media handle and transported us to bliss with her sexy mini dress. It was a gorgeous and sizzling slip dress, heavily adorned with sparkling gold and silver embellishments against a black backdrop. The Chanel dress featured thin straps and a fitted bodice, completed with a scooped neckline that added an elegant touch to her vacation look.

The Call Me Bae star chose to wear this stunningly sparkling dress in broad daylight, but it wouldn’t be wrong to say that it ticks all the boxes for the perfect party dress. It makes a statement on its own, and we can’t get it out of our minds.

Just like her outfit, the actress’s choice of accessories was also on point. She drew attention to her ears, which were adorned with classy Chanel earrings, adding even more style to her look. She opted for statement metallic bracelets on both wrists. And last but not least, a Chanel black sling bag that costs Rs 4,47,000.

For her makeup, the style icon chose a bold approach and added some drama with her eyes, enhanced with golden eyeshadow. Her cheekbones gleamed with a radiant glow, thanks to blush and highlighter. She completed the look with lips painted in a dark red lipstick. To keep the focus on all her features, she styled her hair in loose waves, parted to the side, with one side tucked back and the other left to frame her face.

Whether she’s strolling through the city or attending an event, one thing is certain, style always goes hand in hand for Ananya. Dressed head-to-toe in Chanel, the actress has given us an unforgettable fashion moment.

