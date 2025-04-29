Fear Street: Prom Queen Trailer: ’80s Prom Night Turns Into Bloody Affair in Netflix’s Fourth RL Stine Horror, WATCH

The Fear Street franchise is expanding as the trailer for the film adaptation of R.L. Stine’s fourth novel has been launched. With Netflix dropping the first trailer of the upcoming movie, horror brews yet again at Shadyside High, where the prom season turns into a bloody affair. Directed by Matt Palmer, the film is set in 1988.

The trailer begins with a video cam recording where the preparations for the prom are underway. As the students are enthusiastic about the event and discussing the same in their class, Meghan Rogers pulls a horrifying prank on their classmates.

As the trailer progresses, one of the girls finds herself running away from a masked stranger, who follows her through the hallway to kill her. It is revealed that the man in a red hood and mask has the yearbook with a picture of all prom queens throughout the years.

Soon, Lori Granger, the character played by India Fowler, realizes that a bunch of people have been missing from the ceremony. She also goes on to ask, “Where are all the prom queens?”

For the cast members of the upcoming Netflix film, Fowler is joined by Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, Ariana Greenblatt, Chris Klein, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Lili Taylor, and Katherine Waterston.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “prom season at Shadyside High is underway, and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.”

Meanwhile, the new movie is said to be the sequel to the Fear Street trilogy, which included Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666.

Fear Street: Prom Queen will be available to stream on Netflix from May 23.

