Sonam Kapoor enjoys her week off in abstract print taffeta midi-dress and Hermes sling bag

Sonam Kapoor is the queen of fashion when it comes to nailing each appearance. Dropping a week-off glimpse on her social media handle, the actress showed how well she spent her days. But, one of her looks that caught our attention was the stunning midi-dress that looked elegant from all angles. Here is a detailed breakdown of her look!

Sonam Kapoor posed in the show-stopping abstract print taffeta midi-dress from Erdem, styled for a dinner date. The printed midi-dress had short puff sleeves with a crew neck. Cinching to her waist, and cascading down to a full flare with the hemline to her knees, her ensemble gave off an edgy vibe.

And the prints? The abstract print featured shades of blue, black, white, and green that added an eye-catching touch to her look. Moreover, the length of the dress was perfect to accentuate other features like footwear.

Moving towards our favorite part, her accessories, she kept things minimal and striking. Sonam chose to adorn her ears with golden statement earrings, a gorgeous bracelet on her wrist and finished off with multiple rings. Moreover, adding a practical touch, she carried Hermes’s noir shiny alligator mini roulis bag. She styled her hair open, leaving it in a middle partition, beautifully framing her face.

What about the new mom’s makeup? It was subtle and flawless, with the radiant base enhancing her skin. The Aisha actress added a bit more drama with the soft-shade eyeshadow, defined cheekbones, and finished it off with glossy nude shade lipstick. To complete her look, she effortlessly slipped into white loafers, that added a comfy touch.

If you need a perfect party outfit for your date night or add a stylish touch to your vacation look, take cues from Sonam Kapoor. Choose a perfect midi-dress and style it casually with minimal accessories and flawless makeup. Don’t forget to carry a sling bag, it adds an elegant touch. Midi-dress just got added to our shopping cart, all thanks to Sonam!

