Drake Calls Out Grammy Awards, Says 'This Show Doesn't Dictate Sh*t'

Drake, a figure known for his tumultuous relationship with the Grammy Awards, recently made headlines yet again with his critical remarks aimed at the prestigious music ceremony. In a series of Instagram Stories posted just before the commencement of this year's Grammy ceremony, the acclaimed rapper and artist didn't mince words, expressing his skepticism towards the event's relevance and authority.

Drake called out Grammys for its insignificance on his Instagram Story

In a bold move, Drake took to social media to voice his disdain for the Grammy Awards, challenging the common notion that the accolades handed out during the ceremony hold any true merit. His message, shared with his impressive number of followers, highlighted his belief that the Grammy winners are merely determined by a subjective group of individuals whose identities remain shrouded in secrecy. With a pointed tone, Drake emphasized that the show's outcomes are nothing more than opinions, lacking the weight of factual validation.

This public critique was underscored by a clip from the 2019 Grammy Awards, where Drake himself cast doubt on the necessity of such ceremonies. Sharing his presence at Grammy 2019 he wrote, “All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts — it’s just the opinion of a group of people whose names are kept a secret. Literally. You can Google it. Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop, but this show doesn’t dictate sh*t in our world.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Drake's Silent Stance On Rihanna's Work; Says 'I don’t sing this song Anymore,' Sparking Online Buzz

Tracking down Drake’s beef with Grammy awards

Drake’s controversial Grammy award acceptance speech in 2019 surely shook everyone, as the rap star questioned the significance of such award shows on the stage itself. During his acceptance speech, he articulated the sentiment that the music industry operates within an arena of subjective judgment rather than objective measurement.

“We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport. It is not the NBA … This is a business where sometimes it is up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say … or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis. You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word if you are a hero in your hometown. If there are people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you, you already won,” he stated.

Despite his vocal criticism of the Grammy Awards, Drake's impact on the music industry cannot be understated. With a remarkable track record of five Grammy wins and an astounding 55 nominations, Drake stands as one of the most influential and celebrated artists of his generation. His nominations this year, stemming from his collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, once again positioned him as a formidable contender in the hip-hop genre.

However, it's worth noting that Drake opted not to submit his solo album from 2023, For All the Dogs, for Grammy consideration, nor did he submit his previous albums, Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind. This deliberate choice speaks volumes about Drake's disillusionment with the Grammy process and his reluctance to engage with an institution that he perceives as lacking in authenticity and relevance.

While the Grammys undoubtedly hold sway in shaping cultural narratives and industry standards, Drake's critique underscores the limitations of such accolades in capturing the true essence of artistic expression.

ALSO READ: Who has Drake dated over the years? Exploring the Rapper's relationships amidst the release of his new song You Broke My Heart