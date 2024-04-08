Drake Helps Fan Going Through Divorce At It's All A Blur Show; Says 'I’m Going To Get You A Good Lawyer'

Rapper Drake was at his It’s All a Blur Tour when he paid his fan’s divorce fees. The clip has gone viral on the internet via X (formerly known as Twitter). “In April”, he helped his fan by paying off the mortgage of their late mother. And, in March, he displayed his generosity towards another fan.

Rapper Drake pays his fan’s divorce proceedings during Its All a Blur Tour

In the video, Drake is heard saying that he is going to pay for the fan’s divorce fees. He said, “I’m going to get you a good lawyer, and we’re gonna pay for your divorce tonight,” Drake said in a viral clip of the moment that circulated on X (formerly Twitter). “You gon’ be single and ready to mingle.”

Drake paid for someone’s divorce tonight. LFG! pic.twitter.com/bHZRcqpPM6 — Kt Magee 🇬🇧 (@lowkeymagee) April 5, 2024

Drake added, “While you’re at it, you need to find you somebody to take you out on a date, too. I'll pay for the date, too, don’t worry about it.”

Meanwhile, the Pop superstar not only paid his fan’s divorce fees. He also helped out another of his fans whose mother passed away. He paused a show that took place in Kansas City, Missouri, to pledge to pay off the mortgage of a fan’s late mother last month.

Rapper Drake’s San Antonio, Texas show at at the Frost Bank Financial Center

Rapper Drake had a conversation with one of his fans in the crowd during his show at the Frost Bank Financial Center in San Antonio, Texas in March this year.

The fan was holding up a poster that said, “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?” in a nod to the track off his latest album For All the Dogs, which features Sexyy Red and SZA.

“Well first of all, I don’t wanna offend your real baby daddy, but I would love to — first of all, get you out of the pit so we can put you somewhere safe like the VIP or some s---,” he told the fan. “’Cause you can’t be pregnant getting bounced around. When I start playing some of these slappers, we can’t have you getting pushed around.”

Moreover, Drake gave away a Mercedes-Benz G-Class car to an unsuspecting concertgoer at the Scotiabank Arena during another tour stop in his hometown of Toronto in October last year as seen in the X (formerly Twitter) post.

Drake gifts a Mercedes-Benz G550V G-Wagon tonight in Toronto. #IAABTour pic.twitter.com/85i3zPw48N — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 8, 2023

ALSO READ: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Drake Wins Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake offered a gift to a fan amidst roaring applause

Furthermore, the rapper generously offered the fan a gift, amid roaring applause. He said, “Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.”

According to People, throughout his tour — which kicked off in July last year — he also gave out $50,000 to a fan going through a breakup, handed out an expensive Birkin bag and offered to help out a fan who was holding a sign saying she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

To sum up, Drake’s tradition of generosity wins the hearts of Team Drizzy (referred to as his fans). He loves to gift his fans. He has done many good deeds during his concerts which made him big-hearted and the most loving star in Hollywood.

ALSO READ: Drake Reacts To LeBron James Rapping Along To Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Before Game Against Nets; Details Inside