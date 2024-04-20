23-Year-Old Fools Internet By Making A Kendrick Lamar Diss Using AI; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The Drake-Kendrick feud in Hip-Hop has become spectacular in recent times. The latest TikTok video, however, changed the course with a surprising AI-generated diss.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 20, 2024  |  06:45 PM IST |  821
23-Year-Old Fools Internet By Making A Kendrick Lamar Diss Using AI
TikTok Video about a Kendrick Lamar diss using AI (PC: mosthiphop Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud ignites Hip-Hop with fiery diss tracks
  • TikToker reveals AI-generated Kendrick diss

In the world of Hip-Hop, where there are hot beats and fierce rhymes, a new dispute has rekindled the competitive fire of a genre. In their midst? The battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, rap titans, is generating discussions and arguments all over the web.

TikTok Video about a Kendrick Lamar diss using AI (PC: HipHopAllDayyTwitter) (1: HipHopAllDayy, 2, 3: mosthiphop, 4:MonitorSqoop)

The crack of conflict

Metro Boomin and Future started it all with Kendrick Lamar on their album We Don’t Trust You in the song Like That. K. Dot took a swipe at Drake and J. Cole in only one line, where he challenged them as the Big 3 status quo rappers. The Internet went crazy speculating about what was coming up next.

As for Kendrick’s diss, J. Cole responded quickly but later regretted it, stating his respect for him. However, Drake released an explosive track titled Push Ups, which not only targeted Kendrick but also other artists such as The Weeknd, Future Metro Boomin, and Rick Ross. The anticipation for Kendrick’s reply reached great heights, only to be met with an unexpected turn.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

TikTok Video about a Kendrick Lamar diss using AI (PC: MonitorSqoop Twitter)

The TikTok revelation

It apparently turned out that what we thought was Kendrick’s clapback single named One Shot was actually done by artificial intelligence. Therefore, TikToker Sy The Rapper exposed the truth behind this leaked diss song, demonstrating how AI could go into creating music.

In an age where reality and simulation blur due to technology, Hip-hop must make its way through uncharted territories in hip-hop beefing traditions that never change. While the Drake-Kendrick feud continues smoldering, one thing is certain: AI is now part of producers and artists reshaping hip hop.

Advertisement

Hence, whether this would ignite creativity anew or raise questions about authenticity remains to be seen, though fans eagerly await another chapter in this tale of lyrical warfare.

ALSO READ: TikTok User Goes Viral After Trying To Hold Her Tears So She Does Not Ruin Spray Tan; See How Netizens Reacted

Advertisement

FAQ

Who started the Drake-Kendrick feud?
Kendrick Lamar's diss in Metro Boomin's track ‘Like That’ ignited the conflict.
How was the Kendrick Lamar diss revealed to be fake?
A TikTok user named Sy The Rapper showcased how he used AI to create the ‘One Shot’ track, momentarily fooling fans.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles