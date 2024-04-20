In the world of Hip-Hop, where there are hot beats and fierce rhymes, a new dispute has rekindled the competitive fire of a genre. In their midst? The battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, rap titans, is generating discussions and arguments all over the web.

The crack of conflict

Metro Boomin and Future started it all with Kendrick Lamar on their album We Don’t Trust You in the song Like That. K. Dot took a swipe at Drake and J. Cole in only one line, where he challenged them as the Big 3 status quo rappers. The Internet went crazy speculating about what was coming up next.

As for Kendrick's diss, J. Cole responded quickly but later regretted it, stating his respect for him. However, Drake released an explosive track titled Push Ups, which not only targeted Kendrick but also other artists such as The Weeknd, Future Metro Boomin, and Rick Ross. The anticipation for Kendrick's reply reached great heights, only to be met with an unexpected turn.

The TikTok revelation

It apparently turned out that what we thought was Kendrick’s clapback single named One Shot was actually done by artificial intelligence. Therefore, TikToker Sy The Rapper exposed the truth behind this leaked diss song, demonstrating how AI could go into creating music.

In an age where reality and simulation blur due to technology, Hip-hop must make its way through uncharted territories in hip-hop beefing traditions that never change. While the Drake-Kendrick feud continues smoldering, one thing is certain: AI is now part of producers and artists reshaping hip hop.

Hence, whether this would ignite creativity anew or raise questions about authenticity remains to be seen, though fans eagerly await another chapter in this tale of lyrical warfare.

