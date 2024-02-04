Drake and Rihanna's rumored bad blood seems to be affecting his live performances. During the opening night of his tour in Tampa, Florida, Drake chose not to sing his parts in Rihanna's hit song Work. Instead, he let the audience enjoy it without his contribution, stating, "I don’t sing this song anymore, but you [all] can sing it though."

Fans speculated online about the tension between the ex-lovers, with some understanding the breakup but questioning Drake's decision to play the song at all. It's a notable shift from Drake's past expressions of wanting a future with Rihanna and urging her to release new music.

As soon as the clip surfaced on Twitter, a wave of comments ignited online discussion, expressing thoughts like;

One user wrote, "i mean they broke up so makes sense."

While another one chimed in, "i forgot he was even on that song tbh"

A third one asked in the Tweets, why’s drake always fighting with women (crying emojis)

Rihanna and Drake's relationship

Rihanna and Drake, known for their steamy collaborations and public outings, have long kept fans guessing about the nature of their relationship. Despite often using the term "just friends," Rihanna made it unequivocally clear in a 2018 Vogue profile that they were no longer even friends.

Since then, Rihanna has romantically partnered with musician A$AP Rocky, and they share two children, 1-year-old RZA and baby Riot Rose, born in August. Recently, the release of Drake's latest album, For All the Dogs, has sparked speculation among fans. His songs like Fear of Heights, Virginia Beach, and Another Late Night are believed to contain veiled references to Rihanna and Rocky.

In Fear of Heights, Drake repeatedly mentions Anti, Rihanna's recent album, questioning why it sounds like he's still hung up on her. In Virginia Beach, he seemingly references Rihanna's new relationship, suggesting he could have treated her better. Another Late Night appears to aim at Rocky, denying comparisons with his nickname, Pretty Flacko.

The dynamics between Rihanna and Drake shifted after his public proclamation of love for her at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. In 2018, Rihanna indicated in a Vogue interview that they no longer had a friendship but weren't enemies either, saying, "It is what it is." The recent speculation statement of Drake towards RIhanna's song adds a new layer of complexity to the history between them.

