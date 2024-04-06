‘I Would Send Her Videos’: Jessica Capshaw Reveals How She Once Became Text Buddies With Taylor Swift

In the April 4 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Grey’s Anatomy alum Jessica Capshaw discussed her relationship with the Grammy Award-winning musician and how they connected initially.

Jessica Capshaw Was Text Buddies With Taylor Swift

Jessica Capshaw, 47, who played Arizona Robbins on the venerable television show Grey’s Anatomy, reflected on their first meeting in a crowded room: “This is how it happened. The room I was in was packed. Looking at her across the room, I can’t help but fangirl. She then turned to face me. I then turn to face her. And I ask myself, ‘Who is she staring at?’ She had me in her sights.” She continued, “She says to me, ‘You are one of my favorite stars on television. ’A - Oh my god,” I thought to myself. And B: Am I the main character?”

A few years later, they ran into each other again in a restaurant, which sparked an unplanned get-together. “I asked her to join us for a seat. She did, too. After that, we chatted for about an hour and a half. Most likely, it lasted for forty-five minutes. An hour and a half passed.” Recalling the conversation, Capshaw expressed how much fun it was. For a brief while, the bond flourished as the 34-year-old Swift received recordings of her kids performing her hit songs from Grey’s Anatomy.

After the pop diva reportedly changed her phone number, the actress recalled, “My babies were singing Shake it Off in the bathtub, and I would send her videos, and she would respond, then the communication stopped. We attended the 1989 tour after that. I think she changed her number.”

Longtime friends Drew Barrymore and Jessica Capshaw owe much to one unique common father figure: Steven Spielberg. The presenter and the Grey’s Anatomy actress discussed their long friendship while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show

Advertisement

How do Capshaw and Barrymore know each other?

Barrymore explained Capshaw’s relationship to the audience: “So, her father is Steven Spielberg, and so that is my father figure, and he’s the only father figure I’ve had. And we’ve known each other since elementary school and then being on the set of [Spielberg’s film] Temple of Doom, where he and your mom fell in love.”

Since Spielberg married Temple of Doom actress Kate Capshaw’s mother in 1991, he is officially Capshaw’s stepfather. Jessica informed Barrymore that the two buddies had initially met on the second Indiana Jones movie set. We also met there. Jessica said, “So, I met Spielberg when I was six,” referring to her stepfather. “You probably met him when you were, how old, six?” “Exactly,” Barrymore replied, then clarified, “I may have been five because I attended the Poltergeist audition. He said, “No, this isn’t right.”

Capshaw started appearing regularly in the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy in 2009. It was reported in December 2008 that she would be joining the cast for a multi-episode storyline as pediatric physician Arizona Robbins. Capshaw departed Grey’s Anatomy in March 2018. She emphasized the importance of her character in a statement she shared on Twitter, saying, “She was one of the first LGBTQ people to be depicted in a series regular position on network television. Her influence on the globe is enduring and unending.”

ALSO READ: Grey's Anatomy Season 20: Find Out Streaming Details and Episode One Recap