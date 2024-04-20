Drew Barrymore recently looked back on a significant moment in her career when 20th Century Fox first saw her movie, Never Been Kissed. This movie was particularly special because it was the first project produced under her own company, Flower Films.

Not only did Barrymore star in the film, but she also took on the role of producer, marking a big milestone in her career. She was recently joined by Hey, Dude... The ’90s Called! hosts Christine Taylor and David Lascher on The Drew Barrymore Show. Here's what the Scream actress revealed.

Drew Barrymore reveals receiving studio asked her to tone down

During filming, Drew Barrymore received feedback from the studio about her character, Josie. They expressed, “I would get these calls from the studio and they were like, ‘I’m sorry, but you’re just looking too unattractive.’ And I was like, ‘good.’ And they were like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no.’ They were like, ‘It’s too far,'”

She understood the importance of staying true to the character and the story. However, the studio advised her to tone down the character's appearance a bit, which she reluctantly agreed to do. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Drew Barrymore reveals being stressed when filming Never Been Kissed

Reflecting on her time on Never Been Kissed, Barrymore shared that “Never Been Kissed was very interesting because it was our first official film for Flower Films. And at that time, people were very weary of actors being producers.”

Advertisement

She added, “A lot of it wasn’t necessarily working, and it didn’t mean because you’re an actor, you knew how to produce a film, and it was about the economics. So if you didn’t make the film work and you produced it as an actor, you were likely to not be able to do it again. And I was very stressed throughout the movie.”

Barrymore admitted feeling "scared" throughout the production process because she knew the stakes were high, and if it didn't work out, Flower Films wasn't “going to get another chance.”

Despite the challenges and uncertainties, Never Been Kissed turned out to be a success. It performed well at the box office, grossing nearly three times its budget. Audiences loved the film, and it has since become one of Barrymore's most beloved romantic comedies.

Following the success of Never Been Kissed, Flower Films went on to produce other major films, solidifying Barrymore's reputation as a successful producer.

ALSO READ: BAFTA Settles On A February Date For Their 2025 Edition; See Here