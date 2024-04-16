Drew Barrymore Breaks Family Alcohol Abuse Cycle

The Wedding Singer actress Drew Barrymore landed her first commercial at just 11 months old. By age 7, she won hearts as Gertie in E.T. Her acting career flourished with roles in numerous films like Firestarter, Never Been Kissed, Ever After: A Cinderella Story, and Charlie’s Angels, which she also produced.

It's a resume you'd anticipate from Hollywood royalty—her family tree boasts actors, including her father, grandfather, great-grandparents, great-aunt, and uncle.

However, as she reflected on her career for PEOPLE's 50th anniversary (having appeared on the cover 15 times), she realized that it wasn't any single film or TV show she found most fulfilling.

"I believe quitting drinking is one of the most respectful things I can do for the Barrymore legacy, given our history as hedonists," says the 49-year-old talk-show host.

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Growing Up In Spotlight Since She Was An Infant; Here's What She Had to Say Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Drew Barrymore's family's struggle with alcoholism

Her grandfather, John Barrymore, a renowned Shakespearean actor in the '20s and '30s, died from alcoholism. Her Aunt Diana admitted to drug and alcohol use in her biography, Too Much, Too Soon. And her father, John Drew Barrymore, struggled with alcoholism.

Advertisement

"Don't see me as a model of perfect health and wellness," she says. "But you know what? This lifestyle hasn't been good for our family, so I'm ending it. I'll break the cycle, and maybe my kids and their kids will have a better future because of it."

"We must combat the inherited challenges from our families," adds the Golden Globe award winner.

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore Unites With The Facts of Life Stars to Celebrate 49th Birthday; Checkout

Drew Barrymore opens up about struggles with alcohol

In 2022, Drew Barrymore told PEOPLE that after her divorce, she started drinking more during a tough time. Despite overcoming addiction as a teenager, she noticed the warning signs.

"After my plans for my kids didn't work out, it felt even tougher than what I went through as a kid. It felt more real because it wasn't just about me; it was about these kids I deeply cared for," she said.

"Maybe I cared too much, focusing solely on them and neglecting myself. It was a messy, painful journey of walking through fire and finding my way back to life."

She sought therapy and stopped drinking. “My kids made me realize it's time to step up,” she said. She dedicated herself to building The Drew Barrymore Show, which got renewed for a fifth season in January.

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore's Diet And Workout Routine to Feel Best in Your 40s

Drew Barrymore feels responsibility to family legacy

Drew Barrymore never felt pushed into the family business, but she's always felt drawn to it. “Since I was about 3 years old, I felt a strong responsibility to uphold our family's name when watching their movies,” she says.

"I feel like it helps me make sense of why I feel so magnetized to doing work in the field of film and television. I feel like they've given me such a calmness to know why it is I have to do this thing. I've got it in my genes and my blood, and I've been lucky enough that this business would allow me to keep going."

While Hollywood runs in her blood, she believes her work ethic is entirely her own.

Advertisement

"Regardless of my personal struggles, I always keep them separate from my work. I'm reliable, always prepared, and fully committed to my job. I have a strong work ethic and take my professionalism seriously," she says.

She further explained that She holds herself to high standards in both personal growth and professional commitments. Always giving her best effort, she never cuts corners.

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore RECALLS Being Surprised By Her Daughter Olivia’s Sweet Gesture; Find Out