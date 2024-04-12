Drew Barrymore Calls Her Younger Self ‘Walking Cautionary Tale’; Reveals The ‘Wisdom’ She Found In Life

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to substance abuse

Drew Barrymore called her younger self a “walking cautionary tale,” while going through her old magazine pictures. The First 50 Dates actress looked back at her 13-year-old self, who was dealing with substance abuse, and also at a cover from 1989, where she was undergoing treatment for cancer. Barrymore is a mother of two and feels that being a cautionary tale is not a bad thing, especially in today’s world where it helps in “navigating parenthood.”

What Did Drew Barrymore Say About Being A Cautionary Tale?

Speaking to People Magazine, the Charlie’s Angel star claimed that she does not feel any sadness or pity towards her younger self while looking back at the pictures now. Barrymore revealed, "When I look at it now, I don't see sadness or tragedy. I love that I was a walking cautionary tale because then when we talk about how we raise our kids in a world where they're all out there in social media, we all have to be almost parents in the mindset of what the Hollywood parents were like, which is: Do I want to protect my child, or what are the boundaries? What should I be teaching them? We're all rowing in that boat."

Mentioning keeping parenting on track, the actress shared that she was proud and felt like she deserved an honor for figuring it out all by herself. The Scream actress shares two children with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. Moreover, Barrymore spoke to the magazine about her experience growing up in the spotlight since her childhood.

Drew Barrymore Speaks About Her Memoir

The Hollywood star released her memoir in 1990, which was titled Little Girl Lost. Heading back to the present, Barrymore feels that she is no longer a lost lady, as her experiences have pointed the actress in the right direction. “I may feel lost again at different moments because you never figure it all out and it never all comes together at some point, but you just keep finding things,” said the actress.

She further added, "And if you hold onto those findings, then you have this collection of wisdom.”

Drew Barrymore spoke about inspiring people, as she wants every individual to get a little perspective from her story to come out of the tunnel of tough times.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

