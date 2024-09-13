Drew Barrymore Reveals Adam Sandler Is ‘Huge Supporter’ Of Her Talk Show: 'He's Such An Anchor For Me...'

Drew Barrymore recently revealed how his longtime pal and actor Adam Sandler is a big supporter of her hit daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. The actress also reflected on how Sandler's support meant a lot to her, noting that he encouraged her, which helped her keep moving forward when she was unsure if leaving acting to host a talk show was the right decision. Read on further to know more details!

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have been longtime friends for decades and share a close bond and often gushed about each other in their respective interviews. The duo has also worked together in many intriguing films over the years, including The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004), Blended (2014), and more.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Barrymore recently appeared at The Paley Center’s An Evening With Drew Barrymore, where the Blended actress talked about the latest fifth season of her talk show. During her candid chat, she also shared how the Happy Gilmore actor has supported her show, saying, "I was just at Adam Sandler's house," adding, "Do you know who is one of the biggest supporters of this gosh darn show? Adam."

ALSO READ: Did Jay Leno Babysit Drew Barrymore In Her Younger Days? Here’s What The Former Tonight Show Host Has To Say

As per the outlet, Barrymore further mentioned that Sandler frequently sends her photos of himself while watching her show. She described how the pictures would typically feature the TV in the background and his feet in the foreground, demonstrating this to the audience by turning her back and raising her feet, trying to mimic the setup.

Advertisement

She also expressed that his constant support, particularly during the early stages of The Drew Barrymore Show, gave her the confidence she needed to continue. The actress explained, "His belief in this was really profound to me because there was a part of me thinking like, 'Am I going away from something that has been so good to me, or maybe where I should belong or be?'"

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Adam Sandler: Exploring His Top 10 Movies As Actor Turns 58

She added that the Hustle actor's encouragement was always present, noting that he participated in the pilot and the sales tape and that she even traveled to Boston to interview him. Barrymore emphasized that her friends, including Sandler, are always there for one another.

The actress explained that his support reassured her that she was on the right path, something she deeply needed to hear from someone like him, saying, "he's such an anchor for me professionally and personally."

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler is set to reprise his beloved role as Happy Gilmore for the upcoming sports comedy, Happy Gilmore 2, a sequel to his classic 1996 film.