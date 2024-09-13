Did Jay Leno Babysit Drew Barrymore In Her Younger Days? Here’s What The Former Tonight Show Host Has To Say

Jay Leno is spilling the beans over babysitting Drew Barrymore back when she was a toddler. In a recent conversation with the actress on a special segment on her show, the former talk show host revealed that he, at the time, was dating Barrymore’s aunt, and he helped her in pacifying baby Drew. Leno detailed his experience, as the actress was keen to know about how she was as a child. The comedian also shared the funny insights during the playtime with a 3-year-old Drew.

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Tonight Show alum claimed, “I met Drew when she was 3 years old. I was dating her aunt. She was asked to babysit, and I picked you up and bounced you on my knee.” He added, “It was just very funny.”

Meanwhile, Barrymore, who was riding in a golf cart with the veteran comedian, looked surprised over the confession and asked, “How did we never talk about that? Do you remember anything about me?”

Leno responded, “Well, you were a baby! I was the boyfriend of the babysitter. You would come in and sit and you’d make the kid laugh.”

The First 50 Dates star had been raised by popular celebrities of the industry. Not only did the former talk show host babysit the actress, but previously Pauly Shore, too, mentioned having babysit Barrymore for a brief period of time. Shore also went on to propose to the actress later during his appearance on the show.

Additionally, the actress’ co-host on the show, Ross Matthews, questioned Leno if he immediately recognized the actress after watching her in movies and TV shows, to which the TV personality replied that he first saw Barrymore in the Extra Terrestial film and thought to himself, “That’s the little girl!”

In addition to Leno’s recollection of sitting the actress, Barrymore, too, recalled her first appearance on the Tonight Show, which was being hosted by Jay. She stated, “I believe the first time I did the Tonight Show with Jay was when [Johnny] Carson was still the host and Jay was the guest host.”

Meanwhile, the actress added that Matthews grew into the industry by interning at the Tonight Show, hosted by Jay Leno.

